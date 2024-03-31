 Total Solar Eclipse 2024: When, where and how to watch rare celestial event: All details | Tech News
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: When, where and how to watch rare celestial event: All details

Mark your calendars for the Total Solar Eclipse 2024! Know when and where to watch this celestial spectacle and how to stay safe.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 31 2024, 07:13 IST
Icon
Solar eclipse 2024: Top 5 NASA tips to capture this celestial spectacle safely
Total Solar Eclipse 2024
1/5 Prioritize Safety: Ensure both your eyes and camera are protected with appropriate solar filters. Never look directly at the total solar eclipse without proper eye protection. Use a solar filter for your camera lens to prevent damage. Remember to remove the filter during totality to capture the Sun's corona safely. (NASA)
image caption
2/5 Utilize Available Equipment: Regardless of your camera type, whether a DSLR or a smartphone, focus on honing your skills and creativity. Even basic equipment can produce stunning results. If lacking specialized gear like a telephoto lens, opt for landscape shots to capture the ambiance of the changing light. (NASA)
image caption
3/5 Equip Yourself: Additional accessories such as tripods and delayed shutter release timers can significantly improve image stability, especially in low-light conditions. A tripod ensures steady shots, while a timer reduces camera shake, resulting in sharper images. (NASA)
image caption
4/5 Explore Diverse Perspectives: Beyond capturing the eclipse itself, seize the opportunity to document the surrounding environment. Look for unique lighting effects, shadow play, and the reactions of fellow eclipse watchers. Embrace different angles and viewpoints to add depth to your photography. (NASA)
image caption
5/5 Master Your Gear: Familiarize yourself with your camera's settings well ahead of the total solar eclipse. Experiment with exposure and focus to adapt swiftly to changing light conditions during the eclipse. Practice adjusting settings for optimal results, particularly during the transition from partial to total eclipse phases. (NASA)
Total Solar Eclipse 2024
icon View all Images
Get ready for the Total Solar Eclipse 2024, a rare celestial show set to light up the skies! (NASA/Josh Krohn)

Solar Eclipse 2024: A rare astronomical phenomenon is set to grace the skies next month. The much-anticipated Solar Eclipse is poised to occur in the second week of April, marking the first event of its kind in 2024. Following closely on the heels of the first Lunar Eclipse of the year on March 25, this Solar Eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan, promises to be a spectacle worth witnessing. Here's all you need to know about this celestial marvel.

What is a Total Solar Eclipse?

A Total Solar Eclipse unfolds when the Moon positions itself directly between the Earth and the Sun, casting a shadow that fully obscures the solar disk. NASA describes the path of complete shadow coverage as the Path of Totality. Observers situated along this path are in for a treat as they experience the awe-inspiring moment when daylight turns to dusk. Weather permitting, viewers along this path may even catch a glimpse of the Sun's corona, a sight usually concealed by the Sun's brilliance.

When and Where to Watch?

Scheduled for April 8, the first Solar Eclipse of 2024 will unfortunately not be visible from India. NASA's projections indicate that the eclipse's path will traverse North America, spanning Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Notably, this event will mark the final Total Solar Eclipse observable from the contiguous United States until 2044. The eclipse's journey will commence over the South Pacific Ocean.

How to Safely View the Solar Eclipse?

Watching a Solar Eclipse directly without adequate protection can pose serious risks to eye health. Specialised eye gear designed for solar viewing is essential for safe observation. However, during the whole period of Totality, when the Moon completely blocks the Sun, viewers can briefly remove their protective eyewear to witness the spectacle firsthand.

In conclusion, while the Solar Eclipse of 2024 may not be visible from India, it presents a captivating celestial display for those fortunate enough to be within its path. As skywatchers gear up to witness this extraordinary event, safety precautions must be heeded to ensure a memorable and harm-free viewing experience.

First Published Date: 31 Mar, 07:13 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets