Total Solar Eclipse 2024: When, where and how to watch rare celestial event: All details

Solar Eclipse 2024: A rare astronomical phenomenon is set to grace the skies next month. The much-anticipated Solar Eclipse is poised to occur in the second week of April, marking the first event of its kind in 2024. Following closely on the heels of the first Lunar Eclipse of the year on March 25, this Solar Eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan, promises to be a spectacle worth witnessing. Here's all you need to know about this celestial marvel.

What is a Total Solar Eclipse?

A Total Solar Eclipse unfolds when the Moon positions itself directly between the Earth and the Sun, casting a shadow that fully obscures the solar disk. NASA describes the path of complete shadow coverage as the Path of Totality. Observers situated along this path are in for a treat as they experience the awe-inspiring moment when daylight turns to dusk. Weather permitting, viewers along this path may even catch a glimpse of the Sun's corona, a sight usually concealed by the Sun's brilliance.

When and Where to Watch?

Scheduled for April 8, the first Solar Eclipse of 2024 will unfortunately not be visible from India. NASA's projections indicate that the eclipse's path will traverse North America, spanning Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Notably, this event will mark the final Total Solar Eclipse observable from the contiguous United States until 2044. The eclipse's journey will commence over the South Pacific Ocean.

How to Safely View the Solar Eclipse?

Watching a Solar Eclipse directly without adequate protection can pose serious risks to eye health. Specialised eye gear designed for solar viewing is essential for safe observation. However, during the whole period of Totality, when the Moon completely blocks the Sun, viewers can briefly remove their protective eyewear to witness the spectacle firsthand.

In conclusion, while the Solar Eclipse of 2024 may not be visible from India, it presents a captivating celestial display for those fortunate enough to be within its path. As skywatchers gear up to witness this extraordinary event, safety precautions must be heeded to ensure a memorable and harm-free viewing experience.