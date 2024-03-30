 iPhone users, this app will help you lock all apps with Face ID and even hide them | Tech News
Home Tech News iPhone users, this app will help you lock all apps with Face ID and even hide them

"App Lock" is a new app designed for iOS devices, offering users the ability to lock and hide apps on their iPhone or iPad.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 30 2024, 15:58 IST
With App Lock, you can effortlessly lock and hide your most sensitive apps, adding an extra layer of protection to your iPhone. (Apple)
In a world where privacy is necessary, iOS users have long awaited a solution to safeguard and conceal their apps. While Face ID and Touch ID offer some protection, not every app supports these features, leaving gaps in security. Enter "App Lock" – a straightforward yet robust app designed to fortify your iPhone and iPad privacy. Let's explore how this innovative tool works and why it's a game-changer for iOS users.

App Lock: A Comprehensive Privacy Solution

App Lock fills the void left by iOS's native app-locking capabilities. With this app, users can not only lock apps with biometrics but also completely hide them from view. Gone are the days of worrying about unauthorized access to sensitive apps – App Lock puts you in control of your device's privacy settings.

Also read: Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed

Using App Lock is a breeze. Upon opening the app, you're greeted with a list of all installed apps, neatly organized by category. From there, you can easily select which apps to lock or hide with just a few taps. Whether you want to protect your banking apps or keep private messages under wraps, App Lock has you covered.

App Lock offers two primary functions: locking apps with biometrics and concealing them entirely. The former adds an extra layer of security to your apps, while the latter ensures they remain completely hidden – even from the App Library. With App Lock, you have the flexibility to tailor your privacy settings to your liking.

Unlike iOS's native Screen Time settings, App Lock instantly locks apps without requiring you to set time limits. This means your apps are protected the moment you activate App Lock, providing peace of mind and convenience.

In addition to app locking and hiding, App Lock boasts advanced options for blocking app installations, disabling in-app purchases, and restricting changes to iOS settings. These features offer comprehensive control over your device's privacy and security settings.

App Lock offers a free trial, allowing users to experience its powerful features firsthand. While unlocking the full app requires a subscription, the added privacy and security it provides make it a worthwhile investment.

