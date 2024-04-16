Haier S800QT QLED Series TVs launched 38,990: Check sizes, Google TV support and more

Haier Appliances India introduced its latest Smart QLED Series, the S800QT range of Google TV-powered televisions. The S800QT series boasts a 4K QLED display, available in four sizes ranging from 43-inch to 75-inch. With quantum dot technology, the series offers a vibrant display quality. The Haier S800QT TV range integrates with Google TV platform, offering a plethora of apps, content, and streaming services. It also delivers curated recommendations based on your viewing habits, putting endless entertainment at your fingertips.



Haier S800QT QLED Series TVs specifications

For gaming enthusiasts, the Haier S800QT ensures ultra-smooth motion, reduced blur, and super-low latency. With DLG technology, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, 2GB RAM, and 32GB storage, gaming becomes a truly immersive experience. The TVs are powered by Dolby Vision Atmos and are tuned for movies, shows, music, sports, and games like never before.

With MEMC technology, the Haier S800QT offers better clarity. Users can control their TV with hands-free voice commands using ‘OK Google'. Adjust settings, switch channels, search content, and perform tasks without lifting a finger.

Advanced micro-dimming technology enhances picture quality, providing deep contrasts and vibrant colours. Complementing its superior technology, the S800QT features an elegant metal design, blending seamlessly with modern interiors.

New range of Haier air conditioners

Haier Appliances recently unveiled its latest line of "super heavy-duty" air conditioners, incorporating its Hexa Inverter and Supersonic cooling technologies. The new range of Haier Heavy-Duty air conditioners will hit shelves at leading retailers, starting at Rs. 49,990. To sweeten the deal, Haier offers a comprehensive package including a 5-year warranty covering gas charging (valued up to Rs. 15,990), cashback offers up to Rs. 8,000, free standard installation (worth Rs. 1,500), and a 12-year compressor warranty as part of its launch promotion.

Despite the initial higher cost, inverter air conditioners deliver long-term savings on electricity bills compared to non-inverter models. Haier asserts that its inverter technology can yield up to 65% more electricity savings than traditional non-inverter ACs.

