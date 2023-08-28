Home Tech News Jio 5G expansion set to blanket India by December: Mukesh Ambani

Jio 5G expansion set to blanket India by December: Mukesh Ambani

Jio's lightning-fast 5G expansion, set to cover India entirely by December confirms Mukesh Ambani.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 28 2023, 15:48 IST
Best Jio prepaid plans for unlimited 5G data; Check price, validity, offers, more
Reliance Jio 5G
1/5 Reliance Jio is one of the biggest mobile network providers in India. They have some really value-for-money plans, depending on your needs and internet usage. If you love unlimited plans but do not want to pay a fortune, then these Jio prepaid plans for unlimited 5G data are just for you. However, do note that in order to enjoy unlimited 5G internet, you will need to pick a plan that is above Rs. 235 and a compatible smartphone that has 5G bands. And of course, you need to be at a location that has 5G coverage. Check the details. (Bloomberg)
5G spectrum auction
2/5 Rs. 259: This plan will give consumers a validity of a calendar month, 1.5GB 4G data and unlimited 5G data. Consumers will also get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS for free every day. Additionally, they can also take advantage of subscriptions to JioCinema, Jio TV, and JioCloud.  (REUTERS)
Jio 5G
3/5 Rs. 269: Just by spending Rs. 10 more, you can get 28 days of validity period and a total of 42GB of 4G data, which will be provided to you at the rate of 1.5GB a day. You can also use unlimited 5G data if you’re eligible for it. You will also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. On the subscription end, you can also take advantage of a Jio Saavn Pro subscription, along with Jio TV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.  (PTI)
Jio
4/5 Rs. 666: If you want a plan that lasts you long, then the Rs. 666 plan is a good option for you. You will get a validity of 84 days and a total of 126GB of 4G data, provided at the rate of 1.5GB per day. Unlimited 5G data will also be there for your usage. You will also get the benefit of unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS, and the usual subscriptions.  (Bloomberg)
Jio
5/5 Rs. 349: If you are a high data usage and move in and out of 5G areas throughout the day, then this plan is ideal for you. You get a total of 75GB of 4G data distributed at the rate of 2.5GB per day, for a total valid period of 28 days. Alongside unlimited 5G data, you also get the advantage of other benefits such as unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and Jio subscriptions. (Bloomberg)
Mukesh Ambani
View all Images
Jio Chairman Mukesh Ambani aims for nationwide 5G coverage by December. (PTI)

Jio's rapid deployment of 5G services stands as an unprecedented achievement globally, says RIL chief Mukesh Ambani. The company's ambitious target to blanket the entire country with its high-speed 5G network by the close of this year remains "right on schedule," announced Chairman on Monday.

450 Million Subscribers and Soaring Data Consumption

During the 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Ambani revealed that the inauguration of JioAirFiber is set for September 19, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi. The remarkable growth of Jio's customer base has reached a staggering 450 million. The current reach of its 5G network extends to 96 percent of all towns, and the company is steadfast in its commitment to achieve nationwide coverage by December.

Ambani stated, "The collective count of Jio's subscribers has soared past the significant milestone of 450 million, underlining a remarkable annual revenue escalation of over 20 percent."

Data Surge on Jio's Network

Noteworthy is the substantial increase in data usage on Jio's network, with each user now averaging over 25 GB per month. Reflecting on the past, Ambani highlighted the mission that launched Jio seven years ago – a mission to revolutionize India into a premier digital society. He proudly stated, "Our endeavor to construct a Digital Public Infrastructure, which has garnered global admiration, has been a wholehearted investment."

Ambani said Jio is the driving force behind India's incredible digital transformation, with even grander aspirations lying ahead. "Our aspirations now extend beyond India's borders, as I will elaborate. But first, let's delve into Jio True 5G, our groundbreaking 5G broadband service. Our 5G journey commenced last October, and within a mere nine months, Jio 5G envelops over 96 percent of the country's census towns," revealed Ambani.

Reassuring the public, Ambani reiterated the company's commitment to extending the network's reach nationwide by December. With an impressive 50 million 5G subscribers already onboard, Jio leads the 5G adoption trend in India.

"And we are the only company with the capacity to smoothly transition our entire 4G customer base to 5G, with minimal additional capital expenditure. With the growing adoption of Jio 5G, we are also seeing an increasing trend of high-ARPU, post-paid customers choosing Jio as their preferred network," Ambani said.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 15:30 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it
Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II
Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets