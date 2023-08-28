Jio 5G expansion set to blanket India by December: Mukesh Ambani

Jio's rapid deployment of 5G services stands as an unprecedented achievement globally, says RIL chief Mukesh Ambani. The company's ambitious target to blanket the entire country with its high-speed 5G network by the close of this year remains "right on schedule," announced Chairman on Monday.

450 Million Subscribers and Soaring Data Consumption

During the 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Ambani revealed that the inauguration of JioAirFiber is set for September 19, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi. The remarkable growth of Jio's customer base has reached a staggering 450 million. The current reach of its 5G network extends to 96 percent of all towns, and the company is steadfast in its commitment to achieve nationwide coverage by December.

Ambani stated, "The collective count of Jio's subscribers has soared past the significant milestone of 450 million, underlining a remarkable annual revenue escalation of over 20 percent."

Data Surge on Jio's Network

Noteworthy is the substantial increase in data usage on Jio's network, with each user now averaging over 25 GB per month. Reflecting on the past, Ambani highlighted the mission that launched Jio seven years ago – a mission to revolutionize India into a premier digital society. He proudly stated, "Our endeavor to construct a Digital Public Infrastructure, which has garnered global admiration, has been a wholehearted investment."

Ambani said Jio is the driving force behind India's incredible digital transformation, with even grander aspirations lying ahead. "Our aspirations now extend beyond India's borders, as I will elaborate. But first, let's delve into Jio True 5G, our groundbreaking 5G broadband service. Our 5G journey commenced last October, and within a mere nine months, Jio 5G envelops over 96 percent of the country's census towns," revealed Ambani.

Reassuring the public, Ambani reiterated the company's commitment to extending the network's reach nationwide by December. With an impressive 50 million 5G subscribers already onboard, Jio leads the 5G adoption trend in India.

"And we are the only company with the capacity to smoothly transition our entire 4G customer base to 5G, with minimal additional capital expenditure. With the growing adoption of Jio 5G, we are also seeing an increasing trend of high-ARPU, post-paid customers choosing Jio as their preferred network," Ambani said.