Latest Google Maps update will save you so much time

Have you used Google Assistant for any of your queries? If yes, then you have a new update that you may not have noticed. Notably, the Google Assistant is now integrated with Google Maps. Google has rolled out a new feature that enables users to issue directions in the Google Maps app. Sounds cool, right? Google Speech was in use for over a decade now and with this new Google Maps update to the Google Assistant, the app can be utilised more effectively.

Check out the new Google Maps update

Google News Telegram channel reported that Google Maps is replacing its Speech Services with Google Assistant voice typing. The report briefly explained how the new feature works. It stated that in the earlier version, the microphone button in the search bar would display a square speech-to-text window which was facilitated by Google Speech Services. However, this window has now been integrated with Google Assistant.

This upgrade will make the user experience faster and more efficient responses. Additionally, it has a built-in suggestion carousel as well, says Tom's Guide.

The new feature is now available in the Google Maps app for the user. While using the app you can simply tap on the microphone and give commands or directions to the voice assistant. The interface is faster in typing commands than the earlier version. Not only it gives direction commands but it will also help users to find places to go and with its suggestion carousel, the app has become noticeably faster.

Along with this upgrade, Google Maps last year made a significant improvement in its route calculations by incorporating real-time traffic data and eco-friendly options to optimize fuel savings. With all the changes, Google is all set to enhance its app's performance and make it more efficient than before.