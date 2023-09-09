Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 round 3 counselling registration starts; How to apply online and useful apps

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is starting the registration process for the third round of Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 on September 9. If you want to take part in this round for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses in Maharashtra, you can register on the official website at cetcell.net.in.

The deadline for registering in the third round is September 10, and you can pay the fee until September 11. On September 13, you will be able to choose your preferred courses, and the results for this round will be out on September 15. Also read: 5 best apps to prepare for NEET exam

How to Apply for Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Round 3:

1. Go to cetcell.net.in, the official website.

2. Click on the Round 3 registration link on the homepage.

3. A new window will open. Enter your login information and submit it.

4. Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.

5. Submit the form, download the confirmation page, and print it for future reference.

If you meet any of these conditions, you cannot apply for the third round of Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023:

If you have already taken a seat in the first or second round and submitted a status retention form.

If you secured a seat in the first or second round and/or got a seat in the third round of All India Quota (AIQ) seats.

If you didn't get a seat this time, don't worry. You can prepare for NEET 2024 with these helpful apps:

1. NEETPrep: This app offers practice questions, assessments, doubt-solving sessions, video lectures covering 10 NEET-UG syllabus chapters, and a wide range of study materials.

2. SWAYAM: SWAYAM provides online courses through its website and app. Register and take supervised exams for a small fee.

3. Aakash App for JEE & NEET: This app provides coaching for IIT JEE & NEET, with live virtual classes and offline options.

Using these apps can boost your learning and increase your chances of success in the NEET entrance exam. They will help you excel in your career goals.