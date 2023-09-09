Home Tech News Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 round 3 counselling registration starts; How to apply online and useful apps

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 round 3 counselling registration starts; How to apply online and useful apps

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Round 3 counselling registration is now open. Know how to register online and discover helpful preparation apps.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 09 2023, 11:56 IST
Maharashtra NEET UG 2023
Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 round 3 counselling registration now open. (Pixabay)
Maharashtra NEET UG 2023
Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 round 3 counselling registration now open. (Pixabay)

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is starting the registration process for the third round of Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 on September 9. If you want to take part in this round for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses in Maharashtra, you can register on the official website at cetcell.net.in.

The deadline for registering in the third round is September 10, and you can pay the fee until September 11. On September 13, you will be able to choose your preferred courses, and the results for this round will be out on September 15. Also read: 5 best apps to prepare for NEET exam

How to Apply for Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Round 3:

1. Go to cetcell.net.in, the official website.

2. Click on the Round 3 registration link on the homepage.

3. A new window will open. Enter your login information and submit it.

4. Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.

5. Submit the form, download the confirmation page, and print it for future reference.

If you meet any of these conditions, you cannot apply for the third round of Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023:

If you have already taken a seat in the first or second round and submitted a status retention form.

If you secured a seat in the first or second round and/or got a seat in the third round of All India Quota (AIQ) seats.

For more details, visit the official CET Cell website.

If you didn't get a seat this time, don't worry. You can prepare for NEET 2024 with these helpful apps:

1. NEETPrep: This app offers practice questions, assessments, doubt-solving sessions, video lectures covering 10 NEET-UG syllabus chapters, and a wide range of study materials.

2. SWAYAM: SWAYAM provides online courses through its website and app. Register and take supervised exams for a small fee.

3. Aakash App for JEE & NEET: This app provides coaching for IIT JEE & NEET, with live virtual classes and offline options.

Using these apps can boost your learning and increase your chances of success in the NEET entrance exam. They will help you excel in your career goals.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Sep, 11:56 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro Max to remain the highest-end iPhone; iPhone 15 Ultra likely not coming
Move to iOS
Switching to iPhone 15 soon? Here's how to transfer data from Android hassle-free
Android smartphone
Alert! Zero-day vulnerability puts millions at risk; Update your Android smartphone NOW!
top 5 smartphones to be launched
How to stop iPhone apps from tracking your location
online job fraud
Online job scam: Man loses Rs. 20 lakh on Telegram: 5 top tips to stay safe

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
Dynamic Island vs Notch: The iPhone needs to let go of one and the answer is clear
Sundar Pichai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai pens heartfelt memo ahead of Google’s 25th anniversary; read full letter
iPhone 14 Pro
Future "iPhone Ultra" could support Vision Pro Headset features
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience

Trending Stories

iPhone 15
Apple 2023 event: iPhone 15 Pro unlikely to get a price hike, will start at $999, says tipster
iPhone 15
Should you buy iPhone 15 on launch or is iPhone 13 good enough?
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro coming to India? Here's what to expect
iPhone 15
iPhone 15: This ONE thing can make or break Apple’s base model smartphone
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 15 Plus camera: Leaks say massive upgrade coming
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
Major upgrades coming for Roblox: New AI chatbot, open marketplace, and more announced at RDC
Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
5 best games launched in 2023: Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Diablo 4 and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Release date, gameplay, characters - know everything about Grand Theft Auto 6
Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

    Trending News

    Apple 2023 event: iPhone 15 Pro unlikely to get a price hike, will start at $999, says tipster
    iPhone 15
    Should you buy iPhone 15 on launch or is iPhone 13 good enough?
    iPhone 15
    Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro coming to India? Here's what to expect
    Google Pixel 8
    iPhone 15: This ONE thing can make or break Apple’s base model smartphone
    iPhone 15
    iPhone 15 Plus camera: Leaks say massive upgrade coming
    iPhone 15 Pro Max

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets