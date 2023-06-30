Microsoft Teams introduces new Intelligent Meeting Recaps, Will offer AI-generated notes from meetings

Due to the rise of a global collaborative workspace, the need for more dynamic online meetings has become the need of the hour. The amount of time spent in meetings and calls is consistently increasing. Interestingly, the findings from the Microsoft Work Trend Index Report show a similar trend. According to it, 76% of Indian workers believe they don't have enough time and energy to get their work done after long hours of meetings. As such, getting actionable insight from the meetings can be automated. To solve this pain-point, Microsoft Teams has brought new AI-features

Intelligent Meeting Recaps in Microsoft Teams Premium offer a powerful solution to address the challenges of meeting overload, fragmented conversations, and coordination burdens. By harnessing the capabilities of AI, these recaps provide a comprehensive summary of your meetings, enabling users to save time and streamline the next steps. Yes, do note that this is a premium feature.

Key features of Intelligent meeting recaps

AI-generated Notes:

These recaps automatically generate key points and takeaways from the meeting using GPT-powered AI. It eliminates the need for manual note-taking and facilitates easy follow-up by suggesting tasks and action items.

Personalized Time Markers:

Watching entire meeting recordings can be time-consuming. With personalized time markers, users can efficiently navigate to the most relevant parts of the recording. These markers, visible only to the individual user, highlight moments when their name was mentioned, screens were shared, and when they joined or left the meeting.

Speaker Timeline Markers:

The speaker timeline markers provide an organized view of who spoke during the meeting, when they spoke, and enable users to jump directly to those moments. These markers are intelligently prioritized based on the users' closest collaborators.

Intelligent meeting recaps in Teams Premium empower users to better manage their meeting commitments, enhance productivity, and facilitate effective collaboration. By automating the process of summarizing meetings and providing personalized insights, these recaps significantly reduce the time and energy required to catch up and coordinate next steps.