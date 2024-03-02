NASA special invitation: Join the total solar eclipse celebration in North America

Get ready for a celestial spectacle as NASA extends a warm invitation to theHT public to witness a total solar eclipse on April 8, painting the skies over North America. This rare event will offer residents in 15 states a mesmerizing view of the Moon completely obscuring the Sun, unveiling the Sun's delicate corona.

"This year's total solar eclipse will be a treat for all in the contiguous United States, making it the most accessible celestial event in a generation," exclaimed Nicola Fox, Associate Administrator of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington. "It's an opportunity for everyone to be part of this captivating alignment of our Earth, Sun, and Moon. Not only will it lead to new scientific discoveries, but it will also be an incredible shared moment of inspiration and awe."

The total solar eclipse will gracefully traverse a narrow band from Texas to Maine, offering a front-row seat to those within its path. Beyond this trajectory, residents in all 48 contiguous U.S. states can catch a glimpse of a partial eclipse, where the Moon partially covers the Sun. Visit NASA's eclipse website to learn how to safely observe this celestial spectacle.

In collaboration with various organizations, local governments, universities, and science centers, NASA is hosting in-person events to engage the public and share the excitement surrounding the solar eclipse. Find details about these events on NASA's eclipse website.

For those eager to watch the celestial spectacle, various locations across the U.S. will host events:

1. Waco, Texas: STEAMclipse Festival on April 6

Public: Open to all without registration.

Media: Contact Taryn Courville (taryn.courville@esc12.net) for access.

2. Kerrville, Texas: Kerrville Eclipse Festival at Louise Hays Park

Public: No reservation is required, and limited off-site parking is available.

Media: Request access online by March 28.

3. Stonewall, Texas: Eclipse Viewing at LBJ National Historical Park

Public: Free and open to the first 1,000 cars on April 8.

Media: Contact Cynthia Dorminey (cynthia_dorminey@nps.gov) for access.

4. Austin, Texas: Eclipse Viewing at the Austin Central Library

Public: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on April 8, featuring free public talks and children's activities.

Media: Contact Ian O'Neill (ian.j.oneill@jpl.nasa.gov) for access.

5. Waco, Texas: Eclipse Over Texas: Live From Waco!

Public: Tickets required.

Media: Request access online.

Don't miss out on this extraordinary celestial display! For the full list of events, visit NASA's eclipse website. Experience the eclipse live on NASA plus and various social media platforms on April 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. EDT. Mark your calendars for this awe-inspiring moment connecting Earth, Sun, and Moon in a celestial dance.

