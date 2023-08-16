Home Tech News NYU professor says locked out of his X account after row with Elon Musk

An NYU professor has revealed that he got locked out of his X (formerly Twitter) account with 500K followers. He said this happened after he refused to meet Elon Musk after the two quarreled.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 16 2023, 22:53 IST
Elon Musk
Professor Scott Galloway claims that he was locked out of his own account on X by Elon Musk. (REUTERS)
Billionaire Elon Musk has been dominating the headlines this week due to his antics around the ‘big fight' with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg that is just not refusing to get finalized and both men are blaming each other for the delay. However, the X (formerly Twitter) owner has reportedly found himself in another fight (the non-physical type), and this time it is with New York University's Professor Scott Galloway. The professor is also an author, public speaker, and the owner of an X account with a massive 560,000 followers. However, recently the professor has made some shocking allegations against Musk.

A report by Business Insider states that Galloway got into a row with the billionaire entrepreneur recently, but the details of the event are not known entirely. Later, the professor posted this message on his Threads account, “A mutual friend reached out and said Elon feels “unfairly attacked,” by me, and wants to meet. I declined. 2 days later I was locked out of X”.

This bizarre incident is an ongoing incident as the NYU professor later posted, “Still locked out, 17 days”. So, based on his words, it has been more than 2 weeks and he has not been able to access his account where he had accumulated a community of half a million users.

We have not been able to independently verify the allegations. However, as others pointed out, his posts on X would not return any results when looked up using the search tool.

Vocal critic of Elon Musk

We were able to locate Galloway's account on X and it turns out he has been a vocal critic of Musk on the platform. His most recent post about the entrepreneur was on July 28, where he tweeted, “Tesla intentionally gave drivers rosy driving range projections, leaving many stranded. BUT you should totally bank with X”.

He was referring to the recent Reuters investigation which alleged that Tesla created a secret team whose job was to suppress the negative comments and complaints about the EV vehicles' driving range. Highlighting that, he underlined his concerns around X turning into an everything app that is also going to offer financial services, as per Musk himself.

First Published Date: 16 Aug, 22:51 IST
