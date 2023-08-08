Home Tech News Paytm Payments Services appoints S.R. Batliboi & Associates as its auditor

Paytm Payments Services appoints S.R. Batliboi & Associates as its auditor

This is aligned with the holding company OCL’s appointment of S.R. Batliboi & Associates as its auditor. Under Section 139 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013, a listed company is recommended to rotate auditors after the completion of a term of five years.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 08 2023, 10:16 IST
S.R. Batliboi & Associates became the company’s official auditor from August 7.
One97 Communications Limited today informed the exchanges that its wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Payments Services has appointed S.R. Batliboi & Associates as its auditor. The Statutory Auditors have not raised any concern or issue and in fact, this is aligned with the holding company OCL's appointment of S.R. Batliboi & Associates as its auditor. 

As per the company's filing, the Board of Directors of PPSL have noted their resignation and placed on record its appreciation to M/s Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP for their contribution. 

PwC in its letter to the company wrote, “We understand that there has been a change of auditors at the holding company level. Consequently, keeping in mind your understandable practice to align the auditor of PPSL, being a material subsidiary, with the auditor of the holding company in order to bring in synergies and maintain consistency in the audit process of the Group, we hereby tender our resignation as the Statutory Auditors of PPSL.”

With this, S.R. Batliboi & Associates became the company's official auditor from August 7.

Earlier in March, in an exchange filing, the company had informed that it will propose SRB as the new auditors after the completion of the five-year term of their current statutory auditors PwC to its shareholders for approval in the upcoming AGM. Under Section 139 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013, a listed company is recommended to rotate auditors after the completion of a term of five years. 

First Published Date: 08 Aug, 10:16 IST
