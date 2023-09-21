Icon
Home Tech News Pragyan Rover sleep countdown: 1 day to go for ISRO to bring Chandrayan-3 mission to life at Shiv Shakti point

Pragyan Rover sleep countdown: 1 day to go for ISRO to bring Chandrayan-3 mission to life at Shiv Shakti point

ISRO awaits the lunar sunrise to reawaken the sleeping Pragyan Rover, hoping to extend the Chandrayaan-3 mission's success at the Shiv Shakti point on the Moon. The countdown is on!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 21 2023, 20:07 IST
Icon
Pragyan rover
ISRO is working hard to wake up its Pragyan rover sleeping on the Moon at the Shiv Shakti point, and is hoping for yet another Chandrayaan-3 success soon. (ISRO)
Pragyan rover
ISRO is working hard to wake up its Pragyan rover sleeping on the Moon at the Shiv Shakti point, and is hoping for yet another Chandrayaan-3 success soon. (ISRO)

In a few hours, the Sun will rise on the Shiv Shakti point on the Moon. It's a big moment for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). They've been working tirelessly and now the countdown is on to to wake up Pragyan rover sleeping on the Moon for the last 15 days now. Will ISRO be able to disturb Pragyan Rover from its sleep to continue the Chandrayaan mission. If Pragyan Rover was strong enough to withstand the tough lunar night with temperatures of -200 degrees and wakes up, then it would be a miracle indeed. Know what ISRO plans as the reboot countdown is on. Know that just one day is left for Pragyan to be woken up as per ISRO schedule.

The 'Reboot' Plan

ISRO scientists have a plan to give the lunar explorer a fresh start. They are going to try something like a "reboot" perhaps as early as today, which is Thursday, and the latest by Friday depending on what the technology is telling them. It will likely happen tomorrow. If successful, this Pragyan Rover reboot could make the Chandrayaan-3 mission even more triumphant than it already is for India.

ISRO took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Sunrise is expected to have occurred at the Shiv Shakti point today, and soon Vikram and Pragyan will be receiving usable amounts of sunlight! #ISRO will now wait for them to heat up above a certain temperature before beginning attempts to re-establish communications with them on 22nd Sept."

Sunrise at Shiv Shakti Point

ISRO is crossing its fingers for the Sun to rise at the Shivshakti Point where the Pragyan rover is parked. As soon as the Moon's day begins, these machines should come back to life, saysISRO Chairman S. Somanath.

The big day for trying to wake them up is September 21 and 22, during the lunar dawn. "We can only hope to see them come back to life on September 22," says Somanath.

ISRO scientists have been working step by step to put the instruments on Vikram and Pragyan to sleep before the lunar night begins. This started on September 2. But they made sure to keep the batteries charged and positioned the solar panels to catch the first rays of sunlight.

The Challenge of Extreme Cold

The biggest challenge now is to bring Pragyan back to action after surviving extremely cold temperatures of -200 degrees Celsius on the Moon. If everything goes well, It will wake up and continue sending information from the Moon for the next two weeks.

Once they wake up, the Pragyan rover, it will start moving on ISRO's command. Later, they will try the same thing with the Vikram Lander module, which is stationed nearby.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Sep, 20:07 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 series: How to pre-order Apple’s newest iPhone online

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0
Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update: Release time, new features, more
GTA 6
GTA 6: Nefarious things players can do to earn money in Grand Theft Auto 6
Starfield
Starfield becomes Bethesda’s biggest ever launch with 10 million players
Xbox Series X
Biggest leak in Xbox history reveals digital Xbox Series X, next-gen console, games, and more
Microsoft
Microsoft Mistakenly Posts Secret Game Plans to Government Site
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon