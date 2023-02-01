    Trending News

    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Samsung Defies Chip Downturn With Aggressive Capital Spending

    Samsung Defies Chip Downturn With Aggressive Capital Spending

    Samsung made a surprisingly aggressive decision to keep capital spending at the same level as last year, defying expectations that it go along with rivals in pulling back to alleviate pressure on an already-battered semiconductor industry.
    By: BLOOMBERG
    | Updated on: Feb 01 2023, 07:30 IST
    Upcoming smartphone launches in Feb: Samsung Galaxy S23, Oppo Reno 8T, iQOO Neo 7, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    1/8 On February 1, the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup will be launched. The series will bring three new phones - standard Galaxy S23, beefed-up Galaxy S23 Plus, and top-end Galaxy S23 Ultra.  (Evan Blass)
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    2/8 All of these models of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series are said to pack the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. One of the most highlighted upgrades of these will be on the S23 Ultra that will use a new 200MP camera sensor.  (fmkorea.com)
    Xiaomi 13 Pro
    3/8 Launched last month in China, the Xioami 13 series may launch global variants in February during the MWC 2023 event in Barcelona. The series will include two models named - Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.  (Xiaomi China )
    Xiaomi 13
    4/8 Reports suggest that the Xiaomi 13 will feature a 120Hz AMOLED display and may pack the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with a support of 67W fast charging. On the other hand, the Pro model may arrive with a bigger display, 120W fast charging, and three 50MP rear camera setup. (OnLeaks)
    image caption
    5/8 iQoo Neo 7 5G is confirmed to launch in India on February 17 with some impressive specs such as a 120Hz AMOLED display, OIS-enabled triple camera setup, 120W fast charging, and Dimensity 8200 chipset. Leaks suggest that it will come with a price tag under Rs. 30000. (iQOO)
    image caption
    6/8 Realme GT Neo 5: The company may launch its Realme GT Neo 5 smartphone in China which is tipped to get a massive 240W fast charging solution. It is claimed to charge the smartphone in just 9 minutes. (Representative Image) (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Realme 10
    7/8 Realme 10 5G: The company is expected to launch another member to the Realme 10 series with a 5G variant. Realme already launched the Realme 10 Pro 5G, Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and the Realme 10 4G. The 5G variant may boast similar specs like the 4G model with some minor upgrades such as 50MP rear camera. (Representative Image) (Realme)
    Oppo Reno 8T
    8/8 Oppo Reno 8T: The upcoming Oppo Reno 8T is tipped to launch on February 8, which is expected to be priced around Rs. 27000-29000 in India, tipster Mukul Sharma suggested. It may pack a 120Hz OLED display, 67W fast charging solution, and a Snapdragon 695 chipset.  (Oppo)
    Samsung
    View all Images
    Samsung is spending at the same level as last year, despite the economic downturn and chip shortage. (AFP)

    Samsung Electronics Co. made a surprisingly aggressive decision to keep capital spending at the same level as last year, defying expectations that it go along with rivals in pulling back to alleviate pressure on an already-battered semiconductor industry.

    Chipmakers have been struggling with a historic slump in the price of memory, with consumers cutting back on purchases of gadgets months after pandemic-driven production ramp-ups kicked in. Inventory has piled up, forcing double-digit price slides that are erasing profit and forcing Samsung's smaller competitors to slash both output and spending.

    Samsung warned that it expected a recovery in chips to begin only in the second half of the year, while smartphone demand would likely contract in 2023. But despite pressure on the world's largest memory chipmaker to slow down spending on new capacity, the company said it would keep on spending on chips, which last year came to 47.9 trillion won ($39 billion). The result will be more pressure on chip pricing than if the Korean giant had pulled back spending on new machinery and factory capacity.

    “Markets were getting ahead of themselves and expected a cut,” said An Hyungjin, chief executive officer at Billionfold Asset Management, adding that Samsung's move to stick to its pace in spending will hit other smaller chip rivals.

    Shares of Samsung, which supplies displays and semiconductors used in Apple Inc.'s iPhones, shed 3.6% Tuesday in their biggest decline in three months. South Korean rival SK Hynix Inc. ended down 2.4%.

    Samsung's plan to keep spending into the downturn will likely widen the company's lead over smaller rivals who are scaling back, but at the cost of profitability.

    Samsung's smaller rivals have almost universally hit the brakes on spending. US memory maker Micron Technology Inc. has said it will cut spending for new plants and equipment as well as slash output. Hynix has also scaled back investments and output, while Japan's Kioxia Holdings Corp. has said it was cutting output by 30%. Kioxia, which makes NAND, is in merger talks with US production partner Western Digital Corp., Bloomberg News reported.

    Chip price declines are already eating away at Samsung earnings. Profit at the key chip segment plunged 97% to 270 billion won in the three months ended December, as customers continued to work through piles of inventories. Operating profit fell 69% to 4.3 trillion won in the biggest drop in over a decade in line with the company's preliminary results earlier this month.

    Net income more than doubled to 23.5 trillion won, thanks to a one-time item from a local tax law change that won't mean a refund.

    Samsung said gadgets with more storage would drive recovery in the second half of the year, but it warned that in the current quarter, earnings would likely decline and factory usage rates in its contract chipmaking business would fall.

    While noting that the business environment “deteriorated significantly in the fourth quarter,” Jaejune Kim, executive vice president in charge of the company's memory division, said the company's stance on chip spending remained unchanged.

    “Our capex approach this year is to continue to make the infrastructure investments that are necessary to respond to mid to long-term demand,” he said during an earnings call. “Therefore, this year's capex plan is expected to be similar to the previous year.”

    Kim did say the company's line optimization and equipment layout adjustments would “inevitably” impact supply, signaling the pace of memory production would slow in coming months.

    Artificial intelligence chatbot services — such as OpenAI Inc.'s ChatGPT — would likely stir new demand for memory chips, as well as for high-performance CPUs that generative AI requires, executives said.

    A recovery in demand from clients will be key, said Jeff Kim, head of KB Securities' research center.

    “At this point, the most important factor for the memory sentiment is when clients finish digesting inventory,” he said.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 01 Feb, 07:30 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Sent a message by mistake on Apple iPhone? Here's how to unsend and edit it
    iOS 16
    iOS 16 trick: Remove background from multiple images on iPhone in simple steps
    WhatsApp
    Don't lose your WhatsApp chats while switching to iPhone 14; here's how

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity

    Trending Stories

    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PSVR2
    Sony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders Disappoint
    The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games: The Elder Scrolls III, Divine Knockout, Onsen Master, more
    Indus
    Forget Free Fire, PUBG, Indian battle royale game Indus is set for launch
    Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup
    Call of Duty India POVA Cup: Everything you need to know
    WWE 2K23
    WWE 2K23 release date OUT; To feature John Cena on the cover! Know its price and new features