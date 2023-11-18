Icon
Home Tech News SHOCKING! Sam Altman fired as the CEO of OpenAI; CTO Mira Murati named interim CEO

In a shocking move, Sam Altman has been relieved from his position as the CEO of OpenAI and replaced him with CTO Mira Murati.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 18 2023, 09:02 IST
President and cofounder of OpenAI Greg Brockman has also quit following the firing of Sam Altman as the CEO of the company. (AFP)
In a shocking turn of events, Sam Altman has been fired from his position as the chief executive officer (CEO) of OpenAI, as per an announcement by the company today, November 18. The reason behind laying him off was given as not being “consistently candid in his communications with the board”. As per the announcement, the decision was taken after a deliberative review process, however, the board found that it had lost confidence in him to lead the company. After the news of Altman being let go surfaced, president and cofounder of the company Greg Brockman has also resigned from his position. Altman was one of the earliest backers of the company when it launched in 2015.

The official communication from OpenAI said, “The board of directors of OpenAI, Inc., the 501(c)(3) that acts as the overall governing body for all OpenAI activities, today announced that Sam Altman will depart as CEO and leave the board of directors”. 

Citing the reason behind the decision, the statement added, “Mr. Altman's departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI”.

Sam Altman fired as CEO of OpenAI

The company also announced that chief technology officer Mira Murati will be the interim CEO of the company, effective immediately. A statement from the board stated, “Mira is exceptionally qualified to step into the role of interim CEO. We have the utmost confidence in her ability to lead OpenAI during this transition period”. Meanwhile, the company will continue with its search for a suitable candidate as the permanent CEO.

Altman posted on X following the announcement and said, “i loved my time at openai. it was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. most of all i loved working with such talented people. will have more to say about what's next later”.

The official communication mentioned that Brockman will be stepping down from his position as the chairman of the board but will continue in his role in OpenAI. However, hours later, Brockman took to X to announce that he had quit the company.

OpenAI's board of directors include OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, independent directors Quora CEO Adam D'Angelo, technology entrepreneur Tasha McCauley, and Georgetown Center for Security and Emerging Technology's Helen Toner.

First Published Date: 18 Nov, 07:28 IST
