SpaceX postpones planned launch of US military's secretive X-37B spaceplane

In an unexpected turn of events, the eagerly awaited Monday night launch of the U.S. military's covert X-37B robot spaceplane has been postponed for a minimum of 24 hours, according to SpaceX.

The mission, marking the seventh journey into orbit for the mysterious spaceplane, was poised for a historic moment as it was set to embark on its inaugural flight atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. However, the launch was abruptly called off just 25 minutes before the anticipated liftoff. The targeted launch window, initially scheduled to open at 8:14 p.m. EST (0114 GMT Tuesday), left spectators and space enthusiasts on the edge of their seats.

The rocket, standing tall at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, experienced an unexpected delay, throwing a wrench into the meticulously planned operation. Stay tuned as SpaceX and military officials work tirelessly to resolve the issue and reschedule this groundbreaking mission.

In a message posted on the social media platform X, Elon Musk's California-based rocket venture said the countdown was halted "due to a ground side issue," adding that the "vehicle and payload remain healthy." SpaceX did not elaborate.

The company did not immediately say when it would try again. The mission's next launch opportunity is Tuesday night, SpaceX said.

The original plan to send the spacecraft to orbit late on Sunday was scrubbed due to poor weather conditions at the Cape.

The delays came on what was to have been the seventh mission flown by the X-37B, and its first launch atop a Falcon Heavy, composed of three reusable rocket cores strapped together and capable of lofting the vehicle far higher in orbit than ever before.

Roughly the size of a small bus and resembling a miniature space shuttle craft, the X-37B is built to deploy various payloads and conduct technology experiments in long-duration orbital flights.

The X-37B has flown six previous missions since 2010, its last flight lasting well over two years before the vehicle's return landing in November 2022.

The U.S. Defense Department discloses few details about its operation, which is carried out as part of the military's National Security Space Launch program.

