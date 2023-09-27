Icon
Spotify Jam lets you stream music with far-away friends; Know how it works

Love listening to music with your close friends but they are far away? You can now stream music together in real time using the new Spotify Jam feature.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 27 2023, 13:54 IST
Spotify
View all Images
Check out this new Spotify personalized feature called “Jam”. (Dado Ruvic/REUTERS)

For ages, we have been creating long playlists on CDs, phones, iPods, and whatnot, to share our favourite music with our loved ones. However, we never thought of listening to music together while they were away. Now sharing playlists and listening to music together will get easier with the new Spofity feature called “Jam.” This feature will enable users to tune in on the jamming session as they will be able to listen to music in real-time with their Long-distance friends or their close ones. Sounds amazing right? Know how the Spotify Jam feature will work.

About Spotify Jam feature

Spotify shared a blog post that thoroughly explained how the Jam feature works. The feature lets groups come together in the “Jam” space where they can add music and have real-time listening sessions. According to Spotify, Jam is built on their social features of personalization technology to make jamming sessions with your close ones fun and interactive. The new feature will be available for both Spotify-free and premium users, however, only premium users will be able to start the Jam session and other users can join.

To access the Jam features, users just have to invite the people they want and add songs to the queue with everyone's preferences. Additionally, they will be able to keep track of who is adding the songs to the playlist.

How it works

To enjoy the Jam feature, simply select a playlist or song that you would like to listen to with your squad. You'll find the "Start a Jam" button near the speaker icon at the bottom of your screen or in the three-dot menu for your favourite playlist or song. Now just start the session and invite your friends, add songs, and listen to great music while studying or cooking together. Users will also be able to choose devices they want to listen to music in, such as Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, etc.

The Spotify Jam feature has already been rolled out globally for users to enjoy listening to music with their friends and family. Update your app to access the feature on your Spotify app.

First Published Date: 27 Sep, 13:53 IST
