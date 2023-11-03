Icon
Home Tech News Stanford alum Manu Chopra’s Karya is building India-friendly AI - 10 points to know

Stanford alum Manu Chopra’s Karya is building India-friendly AI - 10 points to know

Manu Chopra is a Stanford graduate who founded the startup Karya and is making AI work for India. Know all about it in 10 points.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 03 2023, 16:43 IST
Icon
Artificial intelligence
Karya is a data company that labels, annotates and categorizes data that is used to train AI, especially those meant for non-English speaking part of the Indian population. (REUTERS)
Artificial intelligence
Karya is a data company that labels, annotates and categorizes data that is used to train AI, especially those meant for non-English speaking part of the Indian population. (REUTERS)

If artificial intelligence is the magic genie of the tech world, as Elon Musk put it during his interview with UK PM Rishi Sunak yesterday, then data is the magic lamp that houses the genie. Without the lamp, the genie can't come out and grant people wishes and similarly, without high-quality data, AI models will not be able to do their job properly. Even before OpenAI's ChatGPT started the entire AI frenzy, a 27-year-old Stanford alum Manu Chopra knew the importance of data annotation and labeling, and the potential of the industry. That's why he started Karya, a startup that focuses on non-English data annotation with high accuracy which can be used by companies that are building AI models for Indians who don't understand English. Let us check 10 key points about Manu and Karya.

10 key points on Karya

1. Manu Chopra is a 27-year-old computer engineer from Stanford University.

2. Chopra founded Karya in 2021. It is a data annotation company that sources, labels and annotates data.

3. Karya differentiates itself from other data vendors by offering its contractors – mostly women in rural communities – as much as 20 times the prevailing minimum wage.

4. First, of course, quality is insisted upon. Karya promises its clients high-quality Indian-language data with high accuracy that will enable AI models to learn without picking biases, misinformation, or low-quality data.

5. “Every year, big tech companies spend billions of dollars collecting training data for their AI” and machine learning models, Manu Chopra told Bloomberg. And that is where the high cost is justified and absorbed easily.

6. Microsoft has used Karya to source local speech data for its AI products. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is working with Karya to reduce gender biases in data that feeds into large language models, the technology underpinning AI chatbots.

7. Google is also working with Karya and other local partners to gather speech data in 85 Indian districts. Google plans to expand to every district to include the majority language or dialect spoken and build a generative AI model for 125 Indian languages.

8. Karya employs 70 workers hired in Agara and neighboring villages to gather text, voice, and image data in India's vernacular languages, as per Bloomberg.

9. Karya uses a user-friendly application and a work-from-anywhere model so that anyone who owns a smartphone can be a Karya worker! Karya connects digital workers to a variety of dataset demands across four areas.

10. As per the startup, it collects the requirements from clients, breaks down the requirements into bite-sized digital tasks, identifies the best-suited workers, collects the data, validates the data, and synthesizes these into high-quality AI/ML training datasets. It also claims to source the data ethically.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Nov, 16:43 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite No Build Mode
Fortnite Chapter 4: New season coming! Here is what to expect and the release date
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From police recognition to fences, features it could borrow from Red Dead Redemption 2
Apple Arcade to include 8 new games such as Knotwords +, Football Manager 2024 Touch, and more. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Apple Arcade brings 8 games! Football Manager 2024 Touch to Sonic Dream Team, check all that’s new
GTA 6
GTA 6 set to redefine reality with innovative character animations!
Microsoft
Banned! Microsoft takes firm stance on third-party Xbox controllers and accessories
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon