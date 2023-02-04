    Trending News

    Supersaver deal! iPhone 14 price cut to 49499 from 72499, get it now this way

    The iPhone 14 is now available with a huge price cut starting at Rs. 49499. Here is how to get the deal on Flipkart.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 04 2023, 17:13 IST
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 (Akash/HT Tech)
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 (Akash/HT Tech)

    The Apple iPhone 14 was launched last year as Apple's current flagship smartphone. The entry model in the series is the iPhone 14 that had a starting price of Rs. 79900, which was considered pricey at the time. Online retailer Flipkart keeps offering discounts every now and then to make it more appealing to the masses and hence, as part of the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaka sale, the iPhone 14 is available with a huge discount. This brings the price down substantially.

    The iPhone 14 was originally launched at a starting price of Rs. 79900 and as part of the Flipkart sale, the price has been dropped down to Rs. 72499. That is a good deal for someone seeking some savings on the iPhone 14, considering that Apple is yet to offer any official price cuts on this phone. However, with an existing bunch of deals, you can get it for much lower as well.

    iPhone 14 big price cut

    With all the existing deals and exchange offers included, the iPhone 14 can be had at a price of Rs. 49499. Here is how you can avail this deal.

    With the already discounted price of Rs. 72499, Flipkart is offering an instant discount of Rs. 4000 on the HDFC Bank Credit and debit card, as well as EMI transactions. This brings the price down to Rs. 67999. This makes it a stupendously good deal for someone looking for a cheap and brand-new iPhone 14.

    That's not all. Flipkart is also offering up to 23,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This brings the price of iPhone 14 down to 49499 if you are able to avail the max discount of 23000 that is applicable on the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

    Will that be a good deal? The iPhone 14 may be based on the iPhone 13 and the similarities are endless. It has a similar 6.1-inch OLED display, a 12MP front camera, a 12MP + 12MP dual rear camera setup, and the A15 Bionic chip. Users will like the new Action Mode as well as the added peace of mind with the Crash Detection feature.

    First Published Date: 04 Feb, 17:13 IST
