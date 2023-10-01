Tesla revamps model Y in China, keeps starting price unchanged
Tesla Inc. released an updated version of the Model Y in China, with improved configurations and the same starting price, in a push to better compete with local rivals.
Tesla Inc. released an updated version of the Model Y in China, with improved configurations and the same starting price, in a push to better compete with local rivals.
Among the changes is a slightly faster 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 5.9 seconds, a new wheel design and added ambient lighting, the automaker said in a post on its WeChat account on Sunday. The starting price for the base model remains 263,900 yuan (just over $36,000), according to the post.
The move to sweeten the Model Y offering is much-needed for the US company, as it faces escalating price pressure from domestic rivals like BYD Co., which aims to sell 3 million vehicles this year. Nio Inc. and Xpeng Inc., two other upstart Chinese electric vehicle makers gaining traction, are also expanding their lineups.
Tesla in September revamped the Model 3 sedan with sleeker looks and longer range while slashing the prices of its premium vehicles in an all-out push to boost sales.
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71696158236206