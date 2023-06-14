This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill

Editing images in Photoshop has always required a high skill set. You need to know about layers, blending, different brushes, color theory, and more. But things are starting to change with the addition of Firefly, Adobe's in-house creative generative AI model, to Photoshop. And now, even those with basic photo editing skills can do some spectacular edits. And all of this is possible due to one feature in specific which is called Generative Fill. So, what is it all about? Let us take a closer look.

AI-powered Generative Fill in Photoshop

Generative Fill is a new feature in Adobe Photoshop that allows users to create photorealistic or surrealistic images with little effort. The feature uses AI capabilities to generate new content, such as objects, people, and backgrounds, that fits seamlessly into the existing image. Designers can use this feature to even extend their canvas and instead of stretching out their non-vector images, just ask the AI to fill the rest of the photo.

The AI tool works in two ways. You can either give it a prompt to understand exactly what you want from it. For example, you may have a subject but you want it to be added to a different background, you can simply ask the tool to “add a background of Paris cityscape, at night time, with Eiffel Tower visible at a distance”, and it will do exactly that for you.

Further, you can also add elements to an image by highlighting an area and then filling in the prompt. Conversely, you can highlight an object and ask it to be removed non-destructively as well, so that the rest of your photo is not affected at all.

Alternatively, you can also give it no prompt but simply select a part of the image for it to understand the context by using the image data and it will give you its own creation based on what makes sense to it. And for most parts, the suggestions are quite good.

The best part, perhaps, is that these newly generated backgrounds or elements are added as separate layers so your original image is never touched and you can simply select or deselect the layer to accept the generative fill.

Using it is very easy as well. Just locate the ‘Generative layer' in the toolbox and use the prompt box given to add information or just highlight an area using the lasso tool and click generate.