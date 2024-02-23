Threads app update brings new features; From quick camera access to drafts, check what’s new

Meta Platforms' Threads app has recently been on the receiving end of several updates based on users' feedback. It recently introduced a bookmark feature, allowing users to save their favourite posts. Now, the Threads app has received more features courtesy of the latest update which aims to simplify the posting process for users. In the new app update, Threads has introduced a new button that will direct users to the camera, enabling users to not switch between the camera app to click a quick snippet. Additionally, Threads will allow users to save drafts for their new posts. Know more about this new Threads app update here.

Threads app update: New features

According to a 9to5Mac report, the Threads app has received a set of new features to simplify the app usage. The new feature aligns with Instagram's existing features. In its recent update, Meta has included a new button that provides users with quick access to the camera. Earlier, users could only export images from a library or gallery. Now with quick access to the camera, they do not have to switch between threads and camera apps on their devices. The source quoted Meta saying, “opens your phone's camera directly in the Threads composer, making it easier to share photos on Threads.”

Additionally, Threads users will now be able to save drafts while creating a new post. This will help users edit and create a post and save on drafts to post it later based on their timeline of engagement. The Threads draft will keep the edits posts archived in a separate section.

Meta says that the Threads app update will be gradually rolled out to users soon. These two features are also available in the Instagram app and now they have also been added to the Threads app to align with the Meta products.

The newly launched Meta app has been gradually bringing updates and new features to the app based on user recommendations. Earlier, Threads also said, “We will continue listening to community feedback for ways to improve the Threads experience.” Now, the new update backs the claims and their commitment to providing an improved app experience.

