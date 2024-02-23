 Threads app update brings new features; From quick camera access to drafts, check what’s new | Tech News
Home Tech News Threads app update brings new features; From quick camera access to drafts, check what’s new

Threads app update brings new features; From quick camera access to drafts, check what’s new

Meta Platforms has rolled out a new update for its Threads app which brings features like quick access to the camera and an option to save drafts.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 23 2024, 15:07 IST
Threads
Know what’s new in the threads app update. (REUTERS)
Threads
Know what’s new in the threads app update. (REUTERS)

Meta Platforms' Threads app has recently been on the receiving end of several updates based on users' feedback. It recently introduced a bookmark feature, allowing users to save their favourite posts. Now, the Threads app has received more features courtesy of the latest update which aims to simplify the posting process for users. In the new app update, Threads has introduced a new button that will direct users to the camera, enabling users to not switch between the camera app to click a quick snippet. Additionally, Threads will allow users to save drafts for their new posts. Know more about this new Threads app update here.

Threads app update: New features

According to a 9to5Mac report, the Threads app has received a set of new features to simplify the app usage. The new feature aligns with Instagram's existing features. In its recent update, Meta has included a new button that provides users with quick access to the camera. Earlier, users could only export images from a library or gallery. Now with quick access to the camera, they do not have to switch between threads and camera apps on their devices. The source quoted Meta saying, “opens your phone's camera directly in the Threads composer, making it easier to share photos on Threads.”

Additionally, Threads users will now be able to save drafts while creating a new post. This will help users edit and create a post and save on drafts to post it later based on their timeline of engagement. The Threads draft will keep the edits posts archived in a separate section.

Meta says that the Threads app update will be gradually rolled out to users soon. These two features are also available in the Instagram app and now they have also been added to the Threads app to align with the Meta products.

The newly launched Meta app has been gradually bringing updates and new features to the app based on user recommendations. Earlier, Threads also said, “We will continue listening to community feedback for ways to improve the Threads experience.” Now, the new update backs the claims and their commitment to providing an improved app experience.

Also, read other top stories today:

Having network problems with AT&T? Customers of the US' largest wireless provider reported widespread outages on Thursday. Here's what to know if you are having problems with your phone service. Read here.

AI boost Nvidia's stock! Nvidia Corp.'s blowout earnings report lifted shares and assured the market that artificial intelligence mania is still going strong. It might also make the stock look cheaper. Know all about it here.

AI billionaires club! After several decades of transformative tech wealth, the AI boom is ushering in another. A glance at the top 10 richest people in the world shows tech leaders, from Elon Musk to Bill Gates, are still on top. Check out this article here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Feb, 15:06 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 sparks release buzz! Know when Rockstar Games may roll it out
Lady Gaga
Fortnite Festival Season 2 brings Lady Gaga to the stage! New instruments, jam tracks coming too
Xbox Games
Best Xbox Games: 10 Ultimate Gaming Collection
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaks roundup: Everything we know about the next Grand Theft Auto game
Alienware, gaming monitors
Dell and Alienware launch groundbreaking QD-OLED gaming monitors in India

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets