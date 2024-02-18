 Timelapse video of SpaceX Crew Dragon from International Space Station is simply mesmerising | Tech News
ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen shares a timelapse video of the SpaceX Crew Dragon leaving the International Space Station.

| Updated on: Feb 18 2024, 23:49 IST
Astronaut shares a timelapse video of the Crew Dragon leaving the International Space Station. (Andreas Mogensen)
ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen has treated the world to a mesmerizing timelapse video of the journey from space back to Earth. In a stunning timelapse video shared recently, viewers can see the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft gracefully undocking from the International Space Station (ISS) before its splashdown near the coast of Florida.

Mogensen, along with his crewmates NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos astronaut Konstantin Borisov, have been on an almost six-month-long expedition aboard the ISS. Now, as their time in space draws to a close, the crew is gearing up for their own return to Earth.

Scheduled to depart on March 8, 2024, the crew's return depends on the successful launch of Crew 8 on March 1 and favorable weather conditions at the landing site. The Crew Dragon spacecraft "Endurance" will be responsible for carrying the astronauts back home, marking the conclusion of their significant time spent aboard the ISS.

Throughout their mission, Mogensen has taken on the role of commander for Expedition 70, leading a diverse and international team through groundbreaking scientific exploration and collaborative efforts. Reflecting on the experience, Mogensen expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead such a remarkable crew.

The timelapse video of SpaceX Crew Dragon not only showcases the technological marvels that enable such missions but also offers a glimpse of the breathtaking beauty and fragility of Earth as seen from space.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets