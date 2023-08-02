Home Tech News Uber Is Developing an AI-Powered Chatbot to Integrate Into App

Uber Is Developing an AI-Powered Chatbot to Integrate Into App

Uber Technologies Inc. is developing an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot to integrate into its app, joining the long list of companies that are turning to the language tool to improve customer service, marketing and other automated tasks.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Aug 02 2023, 07:14 IST
Uber
Uber to develop AI-powered chatbot to integrate into app. (REUTERS)
Uber
Uber to develop AI-powered chatbot to integrate into app. (REUTERS)

“We're working on it right now,” Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said Tuesday in an interview on the Bloomberg Technology show. He didn't provide details on the specifics of what the chatbot would be capable of doing, but highlighted the ways Uber currently uses AI in its business.

“We have been working with machine learning, artificial intelligence systems for years and years,” he told Emily Chang. “Every time you get matched up with a car or a courier, there are algorithms making that happen, from the time of day, distance, all of that is driven by machine learning.”

Uber's delivery competitors, including DoorDash Inc. and Instacart Inc. are also building chatbots.

DoorDash is working on a system called DashAI that would speed up ordering and help customers find food options on the app. In May, Instacart launched a new feature, dubbed “Ask Instacart,” powered by OpenAI Inc.'s application programming interface, or API, that customers can use to pose questions about food preparation.

Uber posted its first-ever operating profit Tuesday, but revenue missed analysts' estimates and the pace of growth slowed, sending the shares down about 6%.

First Published Date: 02 Aug, 07:14 IST
