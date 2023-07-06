Home Tech News Want high pay, dream job? Do Online BSc (Hons) course in Data Science and AI via IIT-Coursera

If you are looking for your dream job and high pay, then just check this out. IIT Guwahati's BSc in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now being offered online through Coursera.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 06 2023, 17:56 IST
Do IIT Guwahati's BSc in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) online now! (Pexels| Canva)
Do IIT Guwahati's BSc in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) online now! (Pexels| Canva)

If you are looking for your dream job and high pay, then you absolutely must read this! Yes, good news for students who want to pursue BSc in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) from IIT Guwahati. Earlier, the college had strict admission criteria and candidates who cleared JEE Advanced with the set cutoffs could only get admission.

Now, IIT Guwahati has announced that it will offer BSc in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) online to students and it does not require JEE score. It will not only improve admission chances, but also boost the morale of students who could not meet the earlier admission criteria. It will give students a chance to gain knowledge in the college with the help of online courses.

As per officials, the application process for the BSc (Honours) in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence will begin on July 19, 2023, and the classes will commence in October 2023. The course will be available online on Coursera.

IIT Guwahati BSc in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) eligibility criteria

What is required is for students to have done Mathematics in Class 12. This applies to any stream - Science, Commerce, or Arts).

The applicants will be ranked by the admission committee based on their performance in Classes 10 and 12 as well as the online MOOC, and admission will be granted accordingly.

About IIT Guwahati BSc in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) online course

The course will commence in October 2023. Selected candidates can complete the course in 4 to 8 years duration which will require 18-20 hours of study per week. The tuition fee for the online course would be Rs. 349000. The course will provide online classes and examinations along with optional campus immersions.

Now, comes the interesting part! Students will have various exit options and they can complete the online course at their own pace. The students can obtain certificates, diplomas, degrees, and honor's degrees based on their course credits.

