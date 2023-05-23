Home Tech News WhatsApp message editing feature rolled out; gives users 15-minute edit window

WhatsApp message editing feature rolled out; gives users 15-minute edit window

In a move that users would welcome, WhatsApp has rolled out a feature that allows users to edit their messages and provided a huge timescale to do it in.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 23 2023, 09:39 IST
In Pics: Send the best quality WhatsApp photos on iPhone, Android now; Know how
WhatsApp
1/5 Why does WhatsApp compress pictures while sharing it? This happens because in the Settings of the application the photo upload quality is set on auto by default, and therefore, the quality of the image while sharing depends on several factors like the internet connection, size of the image, and more. The app therefore, looks to downsize the image, which affects its quality. (PTI)
image caption
2/5 How to send the best quality photo on WhatsApp: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android device and click on the three dots to go to WhatsApp Settings. From Settings you will have to select Storage and Data. After that you will have to tap on the Photo upload quality and select the Best Quality option and then click on Ok. (REUTERS)
image caption
3/5 Meanwhile, you can also check the steps to send photos and videos on WhatsApp here: Go to WhatsApp and open an individual or group chat where you want to send the photo or video. Click on the Attach icon, then follow the steps mentioned below: (PTI)
image caption
4/5 On an Android device, click on the gallery to select an existing photo or video from your phone. Tap and hold to select multiple images. You can also add captions to photos and videos. Swipe between photos to add captions to each one and finally click on the send icon. (REUTERS)
image caption
5/5 While iPhone users will have to click on the plus icon and then select Photo and Video Library to select a photo or video from your iPhone's photos or albums. After selecting a photo or video, tap Add at the bottom left to select multiple photos or videos at once. (Pixabay)
WhatsApp
View all Images
WhatsApp has rolled out a feature that allows users to edit their messages. (Pixabay)

WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature that most users would welcome. The new WhatsApp feature allows users to edit their messages and that too across a huge timescale. Mark Zuckerberg took to Facebook to share the news, highlighting that users can now modify sent messages within a 15-minute timeframe.

All you need to do to use the WhatsApp edit messages feature is to simply press and hold the desired message, then select the "edit" option from the menu. Any edited message will display an "edited" tag next to the timestamp, indicating that a change has been made. However, the app does not retain a history of corrections, and previous versions of edited messages are not visible to other users.

"We are delighted to provide you with greater control over your chats, allowing you to correct misspellings or add additional context to your messages. To avail of this feature, simply tap and hold the message you wish to edit for a moment, then select the 'Edit' option from the menu," the company stated in a blog post.

In the earliest versions, WhatsApp users had to either delete a message entirely or send a separate correction. In the previous year, the messaging app extended the time limit for deleting messages from 48 hours to 60 hours.

WhatsApp's competitors, such as Telegram and Signal, have long offered message editing capabilities. In addition, with the release of iOS 16, Apple too has introduced message editing and sending functionality for iMessage.

While WhatsApp's 15-minute editing window may not be as generous as Telegram's 48-hour timeframe, it still offers a valuable improvement.

Twitter also introduced an edit button for its paid users last year, which enabled users to make edits to their tweets multiple times within a 30-minute window after posting. Elon Musk expressed his intention to create a more approachable and less stressful tweeting experience in a blog post last year. Musk highlighted the importance of enabling users to participate in conversations in a manner that aligns with their preferences, stating, "You should be able to participate in the conversation in a way that makes sense to you, and we'll continue working on ways to make it effortless to do just that."

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 May, 09:39 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon GO
Pokemon Go creator Niantic suffers Metaverse woes as Peridot joins list of AR disappointments
BGMI
Gamers alert! BGMI ban in India likely to be lifted, comeback soon
Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug
Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets