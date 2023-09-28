Windows 11 update: Check what’s new in the latest update

Windows 11 has just received a fresh update, and it's bringing some cool AI stuff with it. This update adds a new feature called "Copilot" to your laptop. But what exactly is Copilot, and what other cool things are in this update? Let's dive in and find out!

What is Copilot?

Copilot is like having a helpful assistant on your computer. Think of a pilot in a plane and his side-kick, the copilot. You can give the Windows copilot all the dirty work that you require to be done to complete all your tasks. It can do a bunch of clever things to make your life easier when you're using Windows 11. You can call it up by right-clicking, and it's available in places like the Edge browser and Bing search.

Copilot can help you find stuff on the web, manage your work, and even help with tasks on your computer. It's like having a personal digital assistant right at your fingertips. And the best part? It's just getting started, and it's only going to get better over time.

Now, let's talk about some of the cool things you can do with this update:

1. AI-Powered Painting

If you like to create art on your computer, you're in for a treat. The Paint app in Windows 11 now has some AI magic. You can easily remove backgrounds from your pictures and play around with layers to make your artwork even cooler. There's also something called Cocreator, which uses AI to help you with digital art. But keep in mind, this might be a paid feature.

2. Smart Photo Tricks

Want to make your photos look more professional? You can now add a background blur to your pictures. Plus, finding your photos is a breeze thanks to better search options. You can search for pictures based on what's in them or where they were taken. No more endless scrolling to find that one perfect shot!

3. Upgraded Snipping Tool

The Snipping Tool, a favorite for taking screenshots, just got a facelift. Now, you can easily extract text from images and use it in other apps. It's super handy for grabbing bits of information. You can also redact (basically, hide) sensitive info in your screenshots. And here's the kicker – the new Snipping Tool can even capture sound with audio and mic support. Cool, right?

4. Notepad Made Smarter

The humble Notepad has some new tricks up its sleeve. It now automatically saves your work, so you won't lose anything if you accidentally close it. Plus, if you had a bunch of tabs open with important stuff, you can recover them when you reopen Notepad. No more panic over lost notes!

5. Fresh File Explorer

Finding and managing your files just got easier. The File Explorer has a new home, address bar, and search box, making it a snap to locate your stuff. There's even a Gallery feature for your photo collection, with bigger thumbnails for your favorite and recent files. And here's the kicker – you can open RAR and zip files without needing extra apps. It's all about convenience!

6. Smooth Windows Backup

Switching to a new Windows 11 computer? No worries. This update makes it a breeze to transfer all your files, apps, and settings to your new PC. You won't have to set everything up from scratch – it's like picking up where you left off.

So there you have it, the latest Windows 11 update is all about making your computer smarter and your life easier. Give it a try, and enjoy these new features.

