Home Tech News Woman books doctor's appointment, loses 1.5 lakh in online scam; know 5 tips to stay safe

Woman books doctor's appointment, loses 1.5 lakh in online scam; know 5 tips to stay safe

In yet another case that highlights the dangers of cyber fraud, a Mumbai woman lost 1.5 lakh in an online scam aftersimply calling a phone number while trying to book a doctor's appointment.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 15 2023, 21:08 IST
Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop specials: Check deals on Dell, Acer, Asus and more
The Amazon Prime Day sale kicks off on July 15! Check out the discounted gaming laptops from Dell, Acer, Asus, and more. 
1/6 The Amazon Prime Day sale kicks off on July 15! Check out the discounted gaming laptops from Dell, Acer, Asus, and more.  (Pexels)
Dell G15: The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display along with 12th Generation Intel Core i5 processor. It comes with a 512GB Solid State Drive and an orange backlit keyboard. The laptop price starts from Rs.103437, however on July 15 you can get it for a huge price cut.
2/6 Dell G15: The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display along with 12th Generation Intel Core i5 processor. It comes with a 512GB Solid State Drive and an orange backlit keyboard. The laptop price starts from Rs.103437, however on July 15 you can get it for a huge price cut. (Amazon)
Acer Nitro gaming: The laptop features a 15.6-inch QHD IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor with 1TB storage. The Acer Nitro gaming laptop price starts from Rs. 181999. However,, you can get it at a huge discounted price during the Amazon Prime Day sale. 
3/6 Acer Nitro gaming: The laptop features a 15.6-inch QHD IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor with 1TB storage. The Acer Nitro gaming laptop price starts from Rs. 181999. However,, you can get it at a huge discounted price during the Amazon Prime Day sale.  (Amazon)
Asus TUF gaming: It comes with a 15.6-inch LED-backlit FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It has a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX for enhanced gaming graphics. Additionally, it has a storage capacity of 512 GB. The price of the laptop ranges from Rs.74990. It will be available at a huge discount price during the Amazon Prime Day sale. 
4/6 Asus TUF gaming: It comes with a 15.6-inch LED-backlit FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It has a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX for enhanced gaming graphics. Additionally, it has a storage capacity of 512 GB. The price of the laptop ranges from Rs.74990. It will be available at a huge discount price during the Amazon Prime Day sale.  (Amazon)
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro: The laptop features a 16-inch QHD display with a 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 processor. It has a 1TB storage capacity and 2TB expandable storage. It is powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 for enhanced graphic experience. It is priced at Rs. 195890 and will be available at a huge discount from July 15. 
5/6 Lenovo Legion 5 Pro: The laptop features a 16-inch QHD display with a 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 processor. It has a 1TB storage capacity and 2TB expandable storage. It is powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 for enhanced graphic experience. It is priced at Rs. 195890 and will be available at a huge discount from July 15.  (Amazon)
image caption
6/6 2023's Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop specials have been revealed and you can avail huge benefits on these powerful gaming machines. So, start filling your cart because the sale starts at midnight!  (Amazon)
Online scam
View all Images
Mumbai woman duped of 1.5 lakh in online scam while trying to book a doctor's appointment. (Pixabay)

In the digital age, online scams have become increasingly common, causing innocent individuals to fall victim to financial losses. A recent incident in Mumbai highlights the dangers of such scams, as a woman lost 1.5 lakh while attempting to book a doctor's appointment.

The woman, who works at a private company in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), needed to make an appointment with a doctor at a hospital in Chembur. Trusting the information she found online, she dialed the listed number for the hospital, unaware that it was posted by a cyber fraudster with malicious intent, according to the Times of India,.

During her call to book the appointment, the woman was skillfully manipulated by the person on the other end, resulting in a significant loss of 1.5 lakh, leaving the woman shocked and deceived.

The police, investigating the matter, revealed that the woman had found the hospital's contact number online, unaware that it was posted by a fraudster. This incident serves as a stark reminder to exercise caution when searching for contact details on the internet, particularly when it involves any sensitive matter involving online payments or other financial transactions. Cybercriminals often take advantage of the internet's anonymity and vastness to perpetrate scams and fraudulent activities.

While authorities work to identify and apprehend the individual responsible for this deceitful act, it is crucial for individuals to remain vigilant and take preventive measures to avoid falling victim to similar scams.

To safeguard oneself from online scams, it is advisable to verify the authenticity of contact information through reliable sources. Verified phone numbers are typically provided by hospitals and medical institutes on their official websites or through trustworthy methods. Exercise caution when sharing personal or financial information over the phone, especially if anything seems suspicious. Always approach unsolicited requests for sensitive details or unexpected financial transactions with skepticism and rebuff these approaches immediately.

In the unfortunate event that you or someone you know experiences a similar incident, it is essential to promptly report it to local authorities. By doing so, you can contribute to preventing others from undergoing the same unfortunate circumstances and perhaps, it will end in the money lost being returned to rightful owners.

5 ways to protect yourself from online scams:

1. If you have a smartphone and use it for payments, then make sure you download the latest update provided by the company. That means you will have the latest security software, web browser, and operating system. These will better fight off viruses, malware, and other malicious threats.

2. Always have very strong password that you do not write down anywhere or share with anyone. The password should have 8 characters including upper and lower case letters, special characters and numbers.

3. Never click on any links sent by strangers. These can be phishing scams, which use fraudulent emails and websites to trick users into disclosing private account or login information.

4. Remember that social media is for fun and nothing serious should be shared there, especially usernames and passwords. In fact, cybercriminals often figure out your passwords from your DMs.

5. Never post your own birthday dates, or those of family, friends and colleagues on social media. That too can betray sensitive information that hackers can use to exploit these people.

This recent case in central Mumbai should serve as a reminder to exercise caution while searching for contact information online. Stay vigilant, verify sources, and be wary of suspicious requests. Following these simple steps can protect you from falling prey to cybercriminals and their deceptive tactics.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Jul, 21:03 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Upto 40% off on Mobiles Upto 40% off on Laptops Upto 50% off on Tablets Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets