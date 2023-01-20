    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Wow! Rare green comet suffers solar storm ATTACK! Tail destroyed, check stunning photo

    Wow! Rare green comet suffers solar storm ATTACK! Tail destroyed, check stunning photo

    The green comet, C/2022 E3 (ZTF), which is visiting the Earth after 50000 years has been hit by a massive solar storm and this has destroyed a part of its tail.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 20 2023, 14:22 IST
    Where do comets come from?
    Comet
    1/6 Most comets come from the Kuiper belt, a region beyond the orbit of Neptune comets from this neighborhood usually take 200 years or less to make one orbit around the sun. These are called short-period comets. (NASA)
    Comet
    2/6 Comets also come from their other hangout Oort cloud, a far-far-distant cloud, sending some flying into the inner solar system. (Pixabay)
    Comets
    3/6 When they are at home in the Oort cloud or Kuiper belt comets are just dull, dark chunks of ice, dust, and rock. In this state, they may not be much different from asteroids. (NASA/MSFC/Aaron Kingery)
    image caption
    4/6 Sometimes the gravitational pull of a planet can disturb comets in the Kuiper Belt and fly one headlong toward the sun. Notably, Jupiter's strong gravity can turn a long-period comet into a short-period one. (NASA)
    Comet
    5/6 The Sun's gravitational pull takes over, shaping the comet's path into an elliptical orbit. The comet travels faster and faster as it nears the sun swings and goes around close to the backside, then heads back to more or less where it came from. (Pixabay)
    image caption
    6/6 What makes comets look fuzzy and have tails? As comets get closer to the sun and begin to warm up, some of their materials start to boil off. This material forms a cloud around the nucleus. The cloud is called the coma and may stretch over hundreds of thousands of miles across. (NASA)
    What are Comets?
    View all Images
    Rare green comet loses its tail after an encounter with a solar storm. (NASA/MSFC/Aaron Kingery)

    As the Earth waits for February 1, when an extremely rare comet, which was last seen 50000 years ago, will be visible across the night sky, it has undergone a vicious solar storm attack. Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is a long-period comet that originated in the Oort cloud. It recently reached its perihelion on January 12 and now it is on its way to make the closest approach to the Earth. However, the comet met an unfortunate fate as it collided with a coronal mass ejection (CME) cloud. The solar storm attack has resulted in a part of its tail being destroyed.

    The stunning image was taken by comet hunter Michael Jager on January 17 from Bavaria. He also shared the image of the comet on his Twitter account. Sharing the picture, he also revealed that he used an11-inch Rowe-Ackermann Schmidt Astrograph (RASA) telescope along with a Nikon Z50 camera.

    Recounting his experience, he told Space.com that it was very difficult to take the shot as these icy comets change very fast when they reach the warmer regions of the inner solar system and being late by even a minute could result in not capturing the moment at all.

    Green comet loses its tail in a solar storm assault

    In the image, it can be seen that the main tail of the comet (the bright glowing trail behind the comet) was weakening, which gives an appearance as if it is breaking apart. Astronomers call this a disconnection event.

    You can check the image below.

    According to a report by SpaceWeather.com, this particular event could have been caused by a solar storm. Ordinarily, what we refer to as a solar storm is when CME particles collide against the upper atmosphere of the Earth. But these same solar particles are also capable of causing damage when in space to anything that comes in their way. The website stated, “CMEs hitting comets can cause magnetic reconnection in comet tails, sometimes ripping them off entirely”.

    The long term impact of this solar storm strike on the Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will only be known in some time as it comes closer to our planet.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 20 Jan, 14:17 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple HomePod Mini
    Apple HomePod Mini has a SECRET temperature sensor! Here is how to activate it now
    Cyber crime
    Cyber crime skyrocketed in 2022! In 2023, here is how to save your gadgets
    Phone typing
    SECRET typing hack! Type with just one hand on your phone; do it this way
    iPhone
    iPhone battery life booster shot will do wonders for you! Here is how to do it in brief
    iOS 16
    Your iPhone or Android phone camera is spying on you? Stop nasty surprises, check this way

    Editor’s Pick

    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (2022) Review: ‘Stylish’ gaming laptop

    Trending Stories

    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    AI
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    Wireless charger
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Microsoft
    Microsoft Cuts Include Game Divisions Behind Halo, Starfield
    NetEase
    NetEase Rejected Game License Extension Offer, Blizzard Says
    Video game
    'The Last of Us' -- a new test for video game adaptations
    Xbox
    Microsoft Rolls Out Automatic Energy-Saving Mode for Select XBox Users
    PS Plus games
    Free PlayStation Plus Games for January 2023: Star Wars Jedi, Fallout 76 and more