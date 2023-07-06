Home Tech News Your Google Calendar set to change! Update promises time-saving benefits

Google Calendar is set to receive a substantial upgrade that will revolutionise the way events are shared, ultimately saving users valuable time.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 06 2023, 15:54 IST
Google Calendar (Pexels)

Google Calendar is set to receive a substantial upgrade that will revolutionise the way events are shared, ultimately saving valuable time. The latest development suggests that the Google Calendar app will soon offer the capability to directly share event links, streamlining the process of inviting attendees to meetings. Twitter user AssembleDebug (credited to Android Police) uncovered this exciting new feature, showcasing how a simple share button within the Calendar app can efficiently invite multiple participants without the need to manually enter their email addresses.

Streamlining event invitations

Once the app update is released, creating an event will trigger the appearance of a new share button, enabling users to swiftly decide whom to invite to the event. Additionally, this button will facilitate event sharing across various applications such as WhatsApp, Discord, and Telegram.

This forthcoming upgrade seems poised to significantly enhance the flexibility of inviting people to events. Moreover, it aims to overcome the often cumbersome process of sending invitations through Google Calendar's current method. Typically, this involves manually inputting email addresses, which can be time-consuming, especially if one doesn't have access to a corporate G Suite or a readily available list of recent contacts. Imagine having to perform such a task hurriedly on one of the latest smartphones – it can be quite daunting.

While Google's productivity apps and tools have great interoperability, often the process of setting up events and compiling comprehensive invite lists is somewhat cumbersome.

On the other hand, Google Calendar offers numerous fantastic features that significantly improve the user experience. For example, Google Workspace now allows users without paid accounts to create paid booking pages and schedule appointments or meetings, while also sharing their availability through Gmail. Additionally, Calendar has introduced a user interface update for location suggestions from Google Maps. These suggestions are based on your recent locations, making it quicker to schedule appointments.

Although the latest feature is yet to be made available to the general public, its imminent arrival seems highly probable. Android Police reported glimpsing the share feature as early as March, albeit in a non-functional state. Nonetheless, it appears that Google has made significant progress, and the share option will soon be ready for widespread use.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Jul, 15:54 IST
