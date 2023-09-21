YouTube unveils AI-powered tools, empowers everyone to become a creator

YouTube, on Wednesday, September 21, announced a range of new AI-powered tools for anyone to become a creator on its platform. These tools empower them to edit videos easily and upload them to the platform. In 2023, Google has been heavily investing in its AI tools and has been integrating them into many of its products. After the recent integration of AI tools in Workspace and the addition of YouTube and other Google apps' extensions to Google Bard, YouTube is here with its own range of AI tools such as Dream Screen, a new app called YouTube Create, and other AI features to help edit videos easily.

Announcing the features, Toni Reid, YouTube's vice president for community products, said in a blog post, “We're unveiling a suite of products and features that will enable people to push the bounds of creative expression.” The features were first announced in March when it was revealed that the video-sharing platform was working on AI features for the platform.

YouTube gets AI features

First on the list is Dream Create, an experimental feature YouTube said it will begin testing later this year. This feature is specific to Shorts. It will allow users to create AI-generated videos or image backgrounds for their Shorts simply by typing an idea into a prompt.

“With Dream Screen, creators will be able to generate new, fantastic settings for their Shorts that are only limited by what they can imagine,” the YouTube blog explained.

Next is YouTube Create, a new mobile app currently available in beta in select markets, which is aimed to make video production for Shorts or longer videos simpler and easier for creators. The app is free of cost and once made available, it will enable Shorts creators to focus on creating more engaging videos instead of tedious tasks.

The app offers video editing tools including precision editing and trimming, automatic captioning, voiceover capabilities, and access to a library of filters, effects, transitions, and royalty-free music with beat-matching technology.

More AI features expected next year

Apart from these features, YouTube is also working on a few more AI features that are expected to be released next year. These are as follows:

1. AI-powered insights: Next year, YouTube Studio will bring an AI feature that will give video ideas and draft outlines to help creators brainstorm. The insights will be personalized for each channel and based on what audiences are already watching on YouTube.

2. Assistive Search in Creator Music: Next year, YouTube will also make it easier to find a soundtrack for a video with assistive search in Creator Music. This will be a premium feature and will cost a price.

3. Automatic dubbing with Aloud: Still in development, it is an AI-powered dubbing tool that will help creators open up their content to the world.