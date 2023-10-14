Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

The starting price for the Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition in India is Rs. 15,999. This is the Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Cool Green. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
