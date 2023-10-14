Tecno Spark 20 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Tecno Spark 20 Tecno Spark 20 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 14,999 in India with 108 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

Key Specs Price ₹14,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.82 inches (17.32 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio G99 Rear Camera 108 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 8 GB

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Tecno Spark 20 Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5000 mAh

Processor MediaTek Helio G99

Front Camera 32 MP

Rear Camera 108 MP

Display 6.82 inches (17.32 cm) Battery Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5000 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 33W

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes

Settings Exposure compensation

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Display Type IPS LCD

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Aspect Ratio 20.5:9

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)

Pixel Density 394 ppi General Brand Tecno

Custom UI HiOS

Launch Date November 17, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

NFC Yes

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

GPS Yes with A-GPS

VoLTE Yes

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Graphics Mali-G57 MC2

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 8 GB

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Chipset MediaTek Helio G99

Fabrication 6 nm Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 128 GB

