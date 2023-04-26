Home TV News Haier S9QT 4K QLED TVs, with Google TV OS, launched in India; Check price and features

Haier S9QT 4K QLED TVs, with Google TV OS, launched in India; Check price and features

Haier has launched its S9QT series of 4K QLED TVs in India. Check their price, specifications and features.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 26 2023, 17:21 IST
Haier QLED TV
View all Images
Know all about Haier S9QT 4K QLED TVs that have been launched in India. (Haier)

Haier has launched its S9QT 4K QLED TV series in India. The smart TVs were launched yesterday, April 25. The smart TVs add to the extensive lineup of televisions it has launched in recent years. The Haier S9QT smart TVs come with Google TV OS and feature high-end specifications. The QLED TVs are available in two different display sizes and can be purchased from both online and offline channels. Let's take a look at the price, specifications and features of these smart TVs.

Haier S9QT 4K QLED TV prices

The QLED smart TVs will be available in two display variants of 55-inch and 65-inch. The 55-inch TV can be purchased for Rs. 69999 and the 5-inch variant is available to buy for Rs. 91990. The Haier S9QT TVs can be purchased from the Haier e-store and other retail outlets.

Haier S9QT 4K QLED TV specifications

The smart TVs are part of the company's premium range smart TVs and have been equipped with high-end features. The televisions feature a 4K QLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate. The display comes with Dolby Vision IQ certification, HDR and Wide color gamut support. The smart TVs get a sleek metallic design and thin bezels. The 120Hz refresh rate comes along with MEMC technology. Additionally, it also boasts features like High Contrast Ratio and Local Dimming.

The QLED TVs also get 30W speakers with Dolby Atmos sound. The speakers are placed on the front. The TV has a dedicated gaming mode which activates when a console is plugged into the device.

Speaking of the technical details, the smart TV is equipped with an ARM CA73 Quad-core CPU with TEE 1.3 GHz. It is also fitted with a G52 MC1 @550MHz GPU and has 3GB of RAM with 32GB storage. It has Wi-Fi 5, Chromecast, Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI 2.1, and USB 2.0 for connectivity.

Moving to the software, the TVs run on Google TV and feature Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, an auto low latency mode (ALLM), and built-in Chromecast support. It also has major platforms such as Netflix, Zee5, and Amazon Prime Videos pre-installed on Google TV. Other apps can be downloaded and installed from the Google Play Store.

First Published Date: 26 Apr, 17:20 IST
