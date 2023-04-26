Home TV News Sony Bravia X70L smart TV, powered by X1 4K processor, launched in India; Check price, specifications

Sony Bravia X70L smart TV, powered by X1 4K processor, launched in India; Check price, specifications

Sony India has launched another addition to its lineup of 4K premium smart TVs with the Sony Bravia X70L series. Check price, features, specs and more.

By: HT TECH
Apr 26 2023, 17:38 IST
Check out the newly launched Sony Bravia X70L. (Sony India)
Check out the newly launched Sony Bravia X70L. (Sony India)

To add to its already vast catalogue of budget and premium offerings, Sony India has launched the Sony Bravia X70L TV series, offering features such as X1 4K Processor, Live Colour technology, X-Reality PRO and more. The TV offers premium specs to compete in the mid-range TV market. According to the company, This next generation television series is designed to provide best-in-class entertainment and true-to-life viewing experience.

Know its price, specifications, features and more.

Sony Bravia X70L: Features

The Sony Bravia X70L is powered by the X1 4K Picture Processor which uses advanced algorithms to cut noise and boost details. The 4K TV features 4K X-Reality PRO technology which upscaled Full HD and 2K content to 4K. Moreover, it has Motionflow XR which creates and inserts extra frames between the original ones for clear and smooth fast-moving scenes. The TV features slim bezels and comes with a slimline stand.

The Sony Bravia X70L TV series runs on the Google TV OS with support for Apple Home Kit and AirPlay. In terms of audio, the Sony Bravia X70L features 20W open-baffle speakers with Dolby Audio. It also comes with clear phase technology which uses a powerful computer model to analyze and compensate for inaccuracies in speaker response.

The TV remote is voice enabled and features 6 Hotkeys for quick access to several apps like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV and more. Moreover, the Sony Bravia X70L features X-Protection PRO technology which ensures dust and humidity protection and safeguards it against lightning strikes and power surges.

Sony Bravia X70L: Pricing and Availability

Sony has introduced the Bravia X70L in 2 sizes – 43 and 50 inches. The Bravia X70L 43-inch variant is priced at Rs. 59900 and Bravia X70L 50-inch variant is priced at Rs. 74900. The new Sony Bravia X70L TV series will be available for purchase through all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India.

