Google Pixel 8 Price leaked

Google is gearing up to introduce its new Pixel 8 series phones in October. Google Pixel 8 is rumored to be priced at $649 to $699. That's approximately 53,450 to 57,570. This leak suggests that Google might increase the price of its next-generation Pixel phones compared to last year's model. The Pixel 8 is rumored to come with significant upgrades in terms of cameras, display specs, and overall performance. The leaks have given us some insights into what we can expect.The Pixel 8 is said to feature a smaller 6.17-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,400nits and a pixel density of 427 ppi. It's expected to be powered by Google's next-generation Tensor G3 chipset, delivering impressive performance.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 21 2023, 18:58 IST
First Published Date: 21 Jul, 18:58 IST
