Home Videos WWDC23: Apple Unveils VR Headset ‘Vision Pro’ with Hefty Price Tag | Tech Primer | HT Tech

WWDC23: Apple Unveils VR Headset ‘Vision Pro’ with Hefty Price Tag | Tech Primer | HT Tech

Apple has unveiled its new virtual reality (VR) headset called the Apple Vision Pro. This headset combines augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality technologies to create a seamless blend of the real and digital world. CEO Tim Cook described it as the "first Apple product you look through, and not at." The Apple Vision Pro resembles a pair of ski goggles and features a separate battery pack. It can be controlled using eye movements, hand gestures, and voice commands.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 12 2023, 19:11 IST
First Published Date: 12 Jun, 19:11 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

