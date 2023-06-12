WWDC23: Apple Unveils VR Headset ‘Vision Pro’ with Hefty Price Tag | Tech Primer | HT Tech
Apple has unveiled its new virtual reality (VR) headset called the Apple Vision Pro. This headset combines augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality technologies to create a seamless blend of the real and digital world. CEO Tim Cook described it as the "first Apple product you look through, and not at." The Apple Vision Pro resembles a pair of ski goggles and features a separate battery pack. It can be controlled using eye movements, hand gestures, and voice commands.
First Published Date: 12 Jun, 19:11 IST
Tags: apple apple wwdc
71686577029150
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS