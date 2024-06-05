 Vivo V30 Lite - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Vivo V30 Lite

Vivo V30 Lite is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 44,190 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor , 4800 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 05 June 2024
VivoV30Lite_Display_6.67inches(16.94cm)
VivoV30Lite_FrontCamera_50MP
VivoV30Lite_RAM_12GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39479/heroimage/159741-v2-vivo-v30-lite-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoV30Lite_3
1/4 VivoV30Lite_Display_6.67inches(16.94cm)
2/4 VivoV30Lite_FrontCamera_50MP"
3/4 VivoV30Lite_RAM_12GB"
View all Images 4/4 VivoV30Lite_3"
Key Specs
₹44,190 (speculated)
256 GB
6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
50 MP
4800 mAh
Android v13
12 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Vivo V30 Lite Price in India

The starting price for the Vivo V30 Lite in India is Rs. 44,190.  This is the Vivo V30 Lite base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black Forest and Rose Gold.

Vivo V30 Lite

(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black Forest, Rose Gold
Upcoming

Vivo V30 Lite Full Specifications

Battery
  • Yes, Flash, 44W: 50 % in 28 minutes
  • Li-ion
  • 4800 mAh
  • Yes
  • No
Design
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP54
  • 162.35 mm
  • Black Forest, Rose Gold
  • 190 grams
  • Back: Mineral Glass
  • 7.69 mm
  • Dust proof
  • 74.85 mm
Display
  • 395 ppi
  • AMOLED
  • 20:9
  • 120 Hz
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 88.39 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
Front Camera
  • Single
  • 50 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(22 mm focal length)
General
  • Android v13
  • vivo
  • Funtouch OS
  • June 5, 2024 (Expected)
Main Camera
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) SuperMoon
  • Yes, Ring LED
  • Triple
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Vlog Mode
  • Yes
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 64 MP f/1.79, Wide Angle, Primary Camera 8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 2 MP f/2.4, Depth Camera
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • No
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Yes, v5.1
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N26 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Single SIM, GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • 6 nm
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Adreno 619
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
  • LPDDR4X
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • On-screen
  • Optical
Storage
  • Yes
  • 256 GB
  • No
  • UFS 2.2
    Vivo V30 Lite