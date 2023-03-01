 Vivo Y75s 5g Price in India (27, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Vivo Y75s 5G is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 21,690 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y75s 5G from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y75s 5G now with free delivery.
Expected Release Date: 01 March 2023
Key Specs
₹21,690 (speculated)
256 GB
6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v11
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Vivo Y75s 5g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5000 mAh
  • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
  • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast, 18W
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • F1.8
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F2.0
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
Design
  • 193 grams
  • Black, Gradient
  • 164 mm
  • 75.3 mm
  • 8.5 mm
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • 20:9
  • 401 ppi
  • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
  • 84.65 %
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 1080 x 2408 pixels
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 90.61 %
General
  • vivo
  • Origin OS
  • Yes
  • Y75s 5G
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • March 1, 2023 (Expected)
  • Android v11
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • No
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • No
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR4X
  • 7 nm
  • LPDDR4X
  • MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
  • Mali-G57 MC2
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 8 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • UFS 2.2
  • 256 GB
