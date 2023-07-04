 Vivo Z1x 128gb Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Vivo Z1x 128GB

Vivo Z1x 128GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 18,990 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360) Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Z1x 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Z1x 128GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹18,990
128 GB
6.38 inches (16.21 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
32 MP
4500 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
6 GB
Vivo Z1x 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.38 inches (16.21 cm)
  • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 32 MP
  • 4500 mAh
Battery
  • No
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • Yes, Flash, 22.5W: 50 % in 30 minutes
  • 4500 mAh
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • F1.79
  • F2.0
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • IMX582, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • Yes
  • 32 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
  • Single
Design
  • Phantom Purple, Fusion Blue
  • 159.3 mm
  • 75.2 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 189.6 grams
  • 8.1 mm
Display
  • Super AMOLED
  • 6.38 inches (16.21 cm)
  • 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • 19.5:9
  • 404 ppi
  • 83.23 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 90 %
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • September 13, 2019 (Official)
  • Z1x 128GB
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • vivo
  • Yes
  • Funtouch OS
Multimedia
  • No
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • No
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Head: 1.030 W/kg, Body: 0.549 W/kg
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • LPDDR4X
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
  • 10 nm
  • 6 GB
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
  • Adreno 616
  • 23.0 s
Smart TV Features
  • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Optical
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Yes
  • UFS 2.1
  • No
    Vivo Z1x 128gb