Bose Corporation invests unspecified amount in India's Noise in Series A fund-raise round

Making waves in the Indian audio market today was the US-based Bose Corporation, which has participated in India's wearables startup Noise's Series A fund-raising round. While Bose has been one of the top audio companies in the world for decades, the Gurugram-based Noise has been working its way up the ladder over the recent years and currently, it is ranked as India's number two wearable brand. Looking to power up growth, the company is looking for funds for expansion. However, the exact amount that has been invested by Bose in Noise has not been revealed. The fund-raise is notable because this is the first time Noise has ventured into the area and immediately it has been able to attract the attention of one of the biggest audio companies with an iconic reputation in the form of Bose.

Speaking on the subject today Bose's senior vice president of strategy and business development Nicholas Smith, indicated his excitement at the budding partnership and its potential to launch new products, Times of India reported. On his part, Amit Khatri expressed his belief that the partnership will result in "revolutionizing the future of smart wearables realm". Khatri indicated that Noise would be looking to Bose for its "technical expertise and global experience" to power-up Noise's standing in the market. Smith himself said that he thinks it Noise's "understanding of its customer" will go a long way in bringing differentiated products into the market.

However, Noise is not done with its fund-raising exercise. Khatri is looking for more such exercises.

While there are a number of international wearables brands present in India, Noise is in direct competition with other Indian startups including BoAt and Boult Audio.

ToI revealed that in FY23 Noise's net profit actually plunged from ₹35.5 cr in FY22 to ₹88 lakh in FY23.

