Lava Prowatch ZN, VN launched in India with Gorilla Glass 3; Check features, specs and more

After weeks of anticipation, Lava Mobiles has taken the wraps off the first-ever product in its new wearables category, the Prowatch ZN. The smartwatch, launched at an event held in New Delhi today, April 23, boasts features like an AMOLED display and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. Alongside this smartwatch, Lava has also unveiled another offering - the Prowatch VN as a more affordable option. From features to price, know all about the new Lava Prowatch ZN and Prowatch VN.

Lava Prowatch ZN features and specifications

The Lava Prowatch ZN comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466x466 pixels and 600 nits of peak brightness. It has an always-on display feature and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top, a feature Lava claims to be the first in its segment. In terms of design, the Lava Prowatch ZN sports a circular watch dial with a functional rotating crown and a metallic body.

The smartwatch offers features like 110+ sports modes, 150 watch faces, smart notifications, built-in voice assistant, built-in games, Bluetooth calling and fast charging. All this is powered by a Realtek chipset. The Lava Prowatch ZN has up to 7 days of battery life on normal usage, and up to 3 days with Bluetooth calling enabled. It is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance up to 1.5 metres.

The Lava Prowatch VN 1.96-inch TFT 2.5D Curved display with a resolution of 320x386 pixels and 500 nits of peak brightness. The smartwatch supports 115+ sports modes, 150+ watch faces and Bluetooth calling. It is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance and is also powered by a Realtek chipset. The health and fitness tracking features include a heart rate sensor, SPO2 tracker, stress level tracker, and sleep tracker.

Lava Prowatch ZN price and availability

The Lava Prowatch ZN has been launched at a special introductory price of Rs. 2599 (silicon) and Rs. 2999 (stainless steel). Meanwhile, the Lava Prowatch VN is priced at Rs. 1999. Both smartwatches will be available for purchase via Amazon, Lava E-store and Lava Retail Network starting April 26.

The Lava Prowatch ZN is available in two variants and two colour options. Buyers can choose from a stainless steel strap or a silicon strap, and select between Valyrian Grey and Dragonglass Black colours.

The Prowatch VN is available for purchase in three colours - Delft Blue, Moore Black, and Gull Grey.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!