Eying a smart ring? Key factors to consider before buying this fancy wearable

Thinking about getting a smart ring? Here's what you should know before making your purchase decision, from design to app support.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 01 2023, 10:30 IST
A smart ring offers a blend of style and functionality without ever getting in the way, making the wearable an appealing choice for health tracking and more. (Luna)
A smart ring offers a blend of style and functionality without ever getting in the way, making the wearable an appealing choice for health tracking and more. (Luna)

Smart wearables have witnessed a surge in popularity, and now, brands like BoAt and Noise have ventured into the smart rings segment and other tech majors like Samsung are eying the segment too. These unique accessories offer smart features, such as sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and more, all in the form of a stylish ring. Unlike bulky smartwatches, a smart ring is discreet and comfortable for various activities. If you're considering the purchase of a smart ring, here are 6 crucial factors to consider.

1. Design and Functionality

The design of your smart ring plays a pivotal role, as it's not just a device, but an accessory that complements your style. Whether you prefer a classic jewelry look or a trendy, sporty vibe, your ring should resonate with your taste. Some smart rings even offer interchangeable outer shells, turning them into fashion statements as much as other tech gadgets.

2. Size

Size matters when it comes to smart rings. The right fit ensures comfort and accurate measurements. A loose ring might slip off, while a tight one can cause discomfort. Opt for a size that strikes the balance between snug and free. Notably, the fit impacts the precision of health metrics, so it's essential to get it right.

3. Strength and weight

A robust design should withstand daily wear and tear. Additionally, the materials should be skin-friendly to avoid irritations or allergies. The ring's weight should be negligible, ensuring it rests naturally on your finger.

4. Weatherproof

It should be able to handle anything that you throw at it during your travel through the day, including the hot Sun and getting drenched. Water resistance deserves special attention, given the ring's constant exposure to hand washing and potential splashes. A quality smart ring should handle water with ease, eliminating the need to remove it frequently. This feature guarantees seamless wear during daily tasks.

5. Battery

Long-lasting battery life is essential to prevent constant recharging. A smart ring should ideally last for a week or more to ensure convenience. Having a reliable battery is a key aspect of a positive user experience.

6. A Personalisation aid

With no display on the ring itself, a companion app becomes crucial. Look for a comprehensive, secure, and user-friendly app that provides tailored insights and alerts. A well-designed app enriches the overall functionality and experience of the smart ring, offering valuable health data and personalized scores.

In short, By considering these factors, you can make an informed choice that suits your lifestyle. Look for a smart ring that offers comfort, durability, accuracy, and extra features to enhance your experience.

First Published Date: 01 Sep, 10:30 IST
    Trending Gadgets

