Grab a massive discount on Apple iPhone 14 on Amazon; Check offers here

The popularity of Apple devices has increased phenomenally over the years and much of that has to do with users switching from Android to iOS ecosystem. If you are someone who also wants to switch to an iPhone then now is the right time as Amazon is providing a huge discount on iPhone 14. The phone was launched in 2022 with some amazing features and an attractive design, which makes it one of the most popular smartphones. If you are new to the iOS ecosystem, then starting with a tried-and-tested model, one or two-year-old - is the best option. Check the iPhone 14 discount details here.

iPhone 14 discount

According to Amazon, the iPhone 14 is priced at Rs.79900 for the 256GB variant, however, you can get it for only Rs.65998, giving you a whopping 17 percent discount. This is one of the best deals Amazon is providing on the iPhones. This is not all! You can also take advantage of bank and exchange offers to further reduce the iPhone 14 price.

iPhone 14 bank and exchange discount

You can get a 10 percent Instant Discount up to Rs.750 on Citibank Card Non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. You can also get flat Rs.1200 Instant Discount on OneCard Credit Card EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.15000.

Additionally, if you use the exchange offer, you can get up to Rs.27000 off while exchanging our old smartphone device with the new iPhone 14. However, the exchange value of the smartphone will solely depend on the model and working condition. Therefore, make sure your old device is in good condition for hassle-free exchange. Also, make sure to enter your area pin code to check if the exchange offer is available in your location.

Why you should buy iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by an A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU for lightning-fast performance. It sports a Dual 12MP camera system and a 12MP TrueDepth camera.

