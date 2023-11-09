Icon
Home Wearables News How an Apple Watch alert saved this diabetic woman's life

How an Apple Watch alert saved this diabetic woman's life

Judith Luebke life was saved by her Apple Watch's timely alert! She shares her amazing story, highlighting the importance of technology in early health diagnoses.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 09 2023, 14:28 IST
Icon
Apple iMac M3 launched; Check price, specs and more
Apple Watch
1/5 Apple Event October 2023: Today, Apple has unveiled the M3 chip, which is its next-generation Apple silicon chipset. After the chip announcements, Apple launched the most anticipated M3-powered iMac. The new M3-powered iMac features a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with a resolution of 4480x2520 pixels. The new M3 chip on this iMac features an 8-core CPU, up to a 10-core GPU, and support for up to 24GB of unified memory.  (Apple)
image caption
2/5 The latest iMac features a six-speaker sound system with support for Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for an unreal experience. For gaming enthusiasts, there is great news as the new iMac boasts hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing for better and more accurate lighting and shadows. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 As claimed by Apple, the new M3-powered iMac is up to 4X faster than the most powerful 21.5-inch iMac and up to 2.5X faster than the most popular 27-inch iMac,  (Apple)
image caption
4/5 iMac features a color-matched keyboard, mouse, and trackpad. Additionally, Touch ID works with Fast User Switching. iMac also features a 1080p FaceTime camera and studio-quality mics. (Apple)
image caption
5/5 The newly launched M3-powered iMac is available in 8-core and 10-core GPU configurations, as well as 256GB and 512GB storage options. The 8-core GPU and 256GB storage iMac starts at $1299 in the US and Rs. 134900 in India. You can get a 10-core GPU and 256GB storage iMac at a price of  $1499 or Rs. 154900, and a 10-core GPU and 512GB storage iMac at a price of $1699 or Rs. 174900. (Apple)
Apple Watch
icon View all Images
An Oklahoma woman's life was saved by her Apple Watch, as an Afib alert led to a diabetes diagnosis. (Apple)

In a remarkable turn of events, an Oklahoma woman has attributed her life-saving diagnosis to her Apple Watch. Judith Luebke's extraordinary story underscores the invaluable role that technology can play in health awareness and early intervention. In 2021, on a seemingly ordinary Friday morning, Judith received a crucial notification on her Apple Watch, alerting her to an irregular heart rhythm known as atrial fibrillation (Afib). Initially, she contemplated postponing a visit to the doctor, but her watch's warning, combined with the urging of those around her, convinced her to seek medical attention immediately.

As she vividly recalls, "One Friday morning, I got a notification on my watch that I was in A-FIB. I talked to my boss that morning and said, 'You know, I've got a meeting this morning. Maybe I'll see the doctor after that, maybe I will, maybe I won't -- maybe I'll wait until the weekend.' And she said, 'You need to go now.'"

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

According to KSWO, this timely decision to see a doctor revealed a startling diagnosis- Judith was found to have diabetes and elevated blood sugar levels. It became evident that the Apple Watch's initial Afib alert had played a pivotal role in identifying these conditions, ultimately saving her life, 9to5Mac reported.

B0CHY32Q5T-1

Judith's daughter, Shannon Bowers, also expressed her gratitude for the life-saving diagnosis and credited both the Apple Watch and the caring individuals in her mother's life. Without the watch's alert and the swift response of those around her, the outcome may have been tragically different.

Judith Luebke even reached out to Apple CEO Tim Cook to share her incredible experience, receiving a response on the same day. Cook conveyed his happiness at hearing from her and expressed his delight that Apple's technology had played a crucial role in preserving her life.

As we approach World Diabetes Day on November 14, Judith Luebke's story serves as a poignant reminder of how cutting-edge technology can serve as a vital ally in safeguarding our health. For her, the Apple Watch has become an integral part of her daily routine, and she summed up her experience with these words: "It truly saved my life."

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Nov, 13:33 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 Update: 5 Things We Know About Grand Theft Auto 6 Right Now
Google
Google’s ‘Project Hug’ Cast by Epic Games as App Market Power Crusade
Roblox
Roblox Bookings, Revenue Beat Estimates
GTA 5
Rockstar Games announces GTA 6! Know exciting details
GTA 5
GTA 6 release date: Insider claims Grand Theft Auto 6 could be announced soon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon