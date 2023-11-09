How an Apple Watch alert saved this diabetic woman's life

In a remarkable turn of events, an Oklahoma woman has attributed her life-saving diagnosis to her Apple Watch. Judith Luebke's extraordinary story underscores the invaluable role that technology can play in health awareness and early intervention. In 2021, on a seemingly ordinary Friday morning, Judith received a crucial notification on her Apple Watch, alerting her to an irregular heart rhythm known as atrial fibrillation (Afib). Initially, she contemplated postponing a visit to the doctor, but her watch's warning, combined with the urging of those around her, convinced her to seek medical attention immediately.

As she vividly recalls, "One Friday morning, I got a notification on my watch that I was in A-FIB. I talked to my boss that morning and said, 'You know, I've got a meeting this morning. Maybe I'll see the doctor after that, maybe I will, maybe I won't -- maybe I'll wait until the weekend.' And she said, 'You need to go now.'"

According to KSWO, this timely decision to see a doctor revealed a startling diagnosis- Judith was found to have diabetes and elevated blood sugar levels. It became evident that the Apple Watch's initial Afib alert had played a pivotal role in identifying these conditions, ultimately saving her life, 9to5Mac reported.

Judith's daughter, Shannon Bowers, also expressed her gratitude for the life-saving diagnosis and credited both the Apple Watch and the caring individuals in her mother's life. Without the watch's alert and the swift response of those around her, the outcome may have been tragically different.

Judith Luebke even reached out to Apple CEO Tim Cook to share her incredible experience, receiving a response on the same day. Cook conveyed his happiness at hearing from her and expressed his delight that Apple's technology had played a crucial role in preserving her life.

As we approach World Diabetes Day on November 14, Judith Luebke's story serves as a poignant reminder of how cutting-edge technology can serve as a vital ally in safeguarding our health. For her, the Apple Watch has become an integral part of her daily routine, and she summed up her experience with these words: "It truly saved my life."

