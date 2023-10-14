Xiaomi Redmi K80 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi K80 Xiaomi Redmi K80 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 32,990 in India with 108 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹32,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 512 GB Display 6.75 inches (17.15 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 108 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Xiaomi Redmi K80 Price in India The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi K80 in India is Rs. 32,990. This is the Xiaomi Redmi K80 base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi Redmi K80 Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 6000 mAh

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Display 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)

Front Camera 32 MP

Rear Camera 108 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP Battery Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 6000 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

USB Type-C Yes Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels Display Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Display Type OLED

Screen Size 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)

Pixel Density 390 ppi General Launch Date December 14, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Xiaomi

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3 Performance CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Fabrication 4 nm

RAM 12 GB

Graphics Adreno 740

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 512 GB

