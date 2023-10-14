 Xiaomi Redmi K80 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Xiaomi Redmi K80

Xiaomi Redmi K80 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 32,990 in India with 108 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹32,990 (speculated)
512 GB
6.75 inches (17.15 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
108 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP
32 MP
6000 mAh
Android v13
12 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Xiaomi Redmi K80 Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi K80 in India is Rs. 32,990.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi K80 base model with 12 GB

The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi K80 in India is Rs. 32,990.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi K80 base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi Redmi K80

(12 GB RAM,512 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Xiaomi Redmi K80 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6000 mAh
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)
  • 32 MP
  • 108 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Yes, Fast
  • 6000 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 32 MP, Primary Camera
  • Exposure compensation
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
Display
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • OLED
  • 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)
  • 390 ppi
General
  • December 14, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Xiaomi
  • Android v13
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v5.3
Performance
  • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • 4 nm
  • 12 GB
  • Adreno 740
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Side
  • Yes
Storage
  • No
  • 512 GB
Xiaomi Redmi A2 Plus 128GB
(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Classic Black, Aqua Blue, Sea Green
₹ 7,999
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G 12GB RAM
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Onyx Black, Glacier Blue, Stardust Purple
₹ 28,999
Xiaomi Redmi 12 6GB RAM
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Moonstone Silver, Pastel Blue, Jade lack
₹ 11,499
Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G 8GB RAM
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Moonstone Sliver, Pastel Blue, Jade Black
₹ 15,499
OPPO Reno8 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Shimmer Gold, Shimmer Black
₹ 29,999
Realme GT Neo 3 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Nitro Blue, Stripe White, Asphalt Black
₹ 24,294
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Jade Fog, Gray Shadow
₹ 28,999
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Deep Ocean Blue, Mystique Green
₹ 28,990
Nothing Phone 1
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, White
₹ 23,999
Vivo V25 Pro 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Pure Black, Sailing Blue
₹ 26,290
OnePlus Nord 2 8GB RAM
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Grey Sierra, Blue Haze
₹ 19,700
OnePlus Nord 3 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Misty Green, Tempest Gray
₹ 33,499
Realme GT 2 Pro 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black
₹ 26,999
IQOO Neo 7 Pro
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Fearless Flame, Dark Storm
₹ 32,999
Xiaomi Videos

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023

Xiaomi Redmi K80 News

Samsung Galaxy M13
Amazon Sale 2023: Top smartphone deals under 10000; Samsung Galaxy M13, Tecno Spark 9 and more
07 Oct 2023
Samsung Galaxy M34
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Big discounts on Redmi 12, Realme Narzo 60X, Samsung Galaxy M34, more
04 Oct 2023
Check out the leather design of the new Xiaomi 13T.
Ahead of launch, big leaks on Xiaomi 13T emerge; Know design, price, more
19 Sep 2023
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 launching soon! Check release date, specs, design, more
15 Sep 2023
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
First Xiaomi flip phone to launch soon? Check Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 rival's leaked specs
08 Sep 2023
Redmi 12C
Amazing offers on Redmi 12C; Check price after 39% discount on Amazon
27 Aug 2023
    Xiaomi Redmi K80