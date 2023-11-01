Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 25,990 in India with 108 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 1300 MT6893Z Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro Price in India The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro in India is Rs. 25,990. This is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 108 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP

Display 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1300 MT6893Z

Battery 5100 mAh

Front Camera 32 MP Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5100 mAh Camera Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 390 ppi

Screen Size 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type AMOLED General Brand Xiaomi

Launch Date December 28, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

VoLTE Yes

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Performance Fabrication 6 nm

Graphics Mali-G77 MC9

RAM 12 GB

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 MT6893Z

CPU Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 512 GB

