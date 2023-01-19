 Xolo Lt2000 4g Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    XOLO LT2000 4G

    XOLO LT2000 4G is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz Processor, 2920 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO LT2000 4G from HT Tech. Buy XOLO LT2000 4G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    8 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2920 mAh
    Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Xolo Lt2000 4g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 2920 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 2 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 693 Hours(3G) / Up to 760 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 17 Hours(3G) / Up to 30 Hours(2G)
    • 2920 mAh
    • Up to 17 Hours(3G) / Up to 30 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 693 Hours(3G) / Up to 760 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Face detection
    • Yes
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • Single
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 115 mm
    • 74.8 mm
    • Black
    • 140 grams
    • 7.8 mm
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 267 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 96.88 %
    General
    • XOLO
    • LT2000 4G
    • March 19, 2015 (Official)
    • Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 7.2 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    Performance
    • Adreno 306
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz
    • LPDDR3
    • LPDDR3
    • 64 bit
    • 1 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Xolo Lt2000 4g FAQs

    What is the price of the Xolo Lt2000 4G in India?

    Xolo Lt2000 4G price in India at 7,699 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2920 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xolo Lt2000 4G?

    How many colors are available in Xolo Lt2000 4G?

    How long does the Xolo Lt2000 4G last?

    What is the Xolo Lt2000 4G Battery Capacity?

    Is Xolo Lt2000 4G Waterproof?

    View More

    Xolo Lt2000 4g