Xolo Prime Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

XOLO Prime XOLO Prime is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 5,699 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Prime from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Prime now with free delivery.