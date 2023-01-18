 Xolo Prime Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    XOLO Prime

    XOLO Prime

    XOLO Prime is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 5,699 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Prime from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Prime now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹5,699
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    1800 mAh
    Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    Key Specs
    ₹5,699
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    5 MP
    1800 mAh
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Xolo Prime Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 0.3 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 1800 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 10 Hours(3G) / Up to 21 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 400 Hours(3G) / Up to 500 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 10 Hours(3G) / Up to 21 Hours(2G)
    • 1800 mAh
    • Up to 400 Hours(3G) / Up to 500 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    Design
    • 122 grams
    • Black, Blue, Red
    • 68 mm
    • 136 mm
    • 9.5 mm
    Display
    • 60.32 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 218 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    General
    • May 13, 2015 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • Prime
    • XOLO
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21.1 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6582M
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-400 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Xolo Prime