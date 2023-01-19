 Xolo A550s Ips Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Xolo Phones XOLO A550s IPS

    XOLO A550s IPS

    XOLO A550s IPS is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 5,599 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1400 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO A550s IPS from HT Tech. Buy XOLO A550s IPS now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21924/heroimage/lava-xolo-a550s-ips-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21924/images/Design/lava-xolo-a550s-ips-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,599
    4 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    1400 mAh
    Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹5,599
    4 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    5 MP
    1400 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Xolo A550s Ips Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 1400 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 570 Hours(3G) / Up to 630 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 570 Hours(3G) / Up to 630 Hours(2G)
    • 1400 mAh
    • Up to 8 Hours(3G) / Up to 21 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 8 Hours(3G) / Up to 21 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • Yes
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Smile detection
    Design
    • Black, White
    • 9.1 mm
    • 63.9 mm
    • 125 mm
    Display
    • 55.35 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 850 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 244 ppi
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • August 3, 2014 (Official)
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • Xolo A550s IPS
    • XOLO
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Mini
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6572M
    • Mali-400 MP
    • Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 512 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Xolo A550s Ips FAQs

    What is the price of the Xolo A550S Ips in India?

    Xolo A550S Ips price in India at 6,799 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572M; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1400 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xolo A550S Ips?

    How many colors are available in Xolo A550S Ips?

    How long does the Xolo A550S Ips last?

    What is the Xolo A550S Ips Battery Capacity?

    Is Xolo A550S Ips Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Xolo A550s Ips