Xolo A550s Ips Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

XOLO A550s IPS XOLO A550s IPS is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 5,599 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1400 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO A550s IPS from HT Tech. Buy XOLO A550s IPS now with free delivery.