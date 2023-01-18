 Xolo Q600s Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
    Elon Musk’s Tesla hype machine breaks down
    Elon Musk
    Explainer-Why U.S flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
    US flights

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Xolo Phones XOLO Q600S

    XOLO Q600S

    XOLO Q600S is a Android v4.4 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Q600S from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Q600S now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21375/heroimage/lava-xolo-q600s-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21375/images/Design/lava-xolo-q600s-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21375/images/Design/lava-xolo-q600s-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21375/images/Design/lava-xolo-q600s-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹14,999
    4 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v4.4 (KitKat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹14,999
    4 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    5 MP
    2000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Xolo Q600s Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 11 Hours(3G) / Up to 24 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 11 Hours(3G) / Up to 24 Hours(2G)
    • 2000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 400 Hours(3G) / Up to 449 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 400 Hours(3G) / Up to 449 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Face detection
    • Yes
    Design
    • 136.5 mm
    • Black, White
    • 68 mm
    • 115 grams
    • 7.9 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 245 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 60.1 %
    General
    • XOLO
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • May 29, 2014 (Official)
    • Android v4.4 (KitKat)
    • Xolo Q600S
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Broadcom VideoCore IV
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Broadcom BCM23550
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 4 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Xolo Q600s FAQs

    What is the price of the Xolo Q600S in India?

    Xolo Q600S price in India at 7,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Broadcom BCM23550; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xolo Q600S?

    How many colors are available in Xolo Q600S?

    How long does the Xolo Q600S last?

    What is the Xolo Q600S Battery Capacity?

    Is Xolo Q600S Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Xolo Q600s