Xolo Q600s Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

XOLO Q600S XOLO Q600S is a Android v4.4 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Q600S from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Q600S now with free delivery.