 Xolo Era 5x Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Xolo Phones XOLO Era 5X

    XOLO Era 5X

    XOLO Era 5X is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Era 5X from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Era 5X now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33395/heroimage/132459-v3-xolo-era-5x-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33395/images/Design/132459-v3-xolo-era-5x-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33395/images/Design/132459-v3-xolo-era-5x-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33395/images/Design/132459-v3-xolo-era-5x-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33395/images/Design/132459-v3-xolo-era-5x-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    32 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    13 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    32 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    13 MP
    3000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Xolo Era 5x Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3000 mAh
    • 13 MP
    • 13 MP
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 19.3 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 19.3 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 319 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 319 Hours(2G)
    • 3000 mAh
    Camera
    • 13 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.0
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • Black
    • 73 mm
    • 152.2 mm
    • 7.9 mm
    • 141.6 grams
    Display
    • Yes
    • 282 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 18:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • 75.46 %
    General
    • Era 5X
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • April 4, 2019 (Official)
    • Star OS
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Yes
    • XOLO
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, v4.1
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek Helio A22
    • 3 GB
    • DDR3
    • PowerVR GE8300
    • DDR3
    • Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Up to 22.5 GB
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Xolo Era 5x FAQs

    What is the price of the Xolo Era 5X in India?

    Xolo Era 5X price in India at 5,699 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio A22; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xolo Era 5X?

    How many colors are available in Xolo Era 5X?

    How long does the Xolo Era 5X last?

    What is the Xolo Era 5X Battery Capacity?

    Is Xolo Era 5X Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Xolo Era 5x